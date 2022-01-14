Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Reach US$111.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049392/?utm_source=GNW
These supplements are witnessing increasing applications in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Growth in the global market is being driven by preventive healthcare trend. The growth of the market is propelled by strong focus on preventive healthcare, surging geriatric population, consumer attention on health and wellbeing, and increasing uptake of health supplements. Rising concerns over health along with increasing spending on preventive healthcare products are augmenting global demand for herbal supplements. These products are gaining from rising incident of lifestyle-related medical conditions like obesity and diabetes that are prompting people to consider herbal supplements to mitigate health risks. The market growth is also favored by increasing attention on personalized medicines and easy availability of herbal supplements. Factors like side-effects associated with allopathic drugs and rising uptake of dietary supplements are bolstering the market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$111.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period. Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$68.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Herbs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Herbal Supplements and Remedies market. The market for specialty herbal supplements is experiencing remarkable increase since the past few years. Specialty products are scientifically proved as safe and efficient dietary supplements aimed at self-help oriented customers.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $17.7 Billion by 2026
The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The global market for herbal supplements and herbal medicine has been predominantly concentrated in the West, due to relatively high levels of health consciousness, and widespread and easy access to products. The ever increasing drive towards staying active, and remaining healthy among the older age population would drive market sales. Major factors driving growth in emerging countries include expanding population base, growing tendency of living healthy among consumers, increasing consumer awareness about wellness and dietary requirements, and growing demand for natural remedies.
Garlic Segment to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026
Garlic supplements strengthen the immune system, prevent common cold, detoxify, support overall health and wellbeing, improve bone health, prevent infection, prevent specific nutritional deficiencies, enhance athletic performance and support longevity. Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases caused by hectic lifestyle schedules are propelling the demand for garlic-based herbal supplements. Women in the age group of above 40 years of age are also demanding natural garlic herbal supplements that help in maintaining a healthy heart. In the global Garlic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$675.6 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 362 Featured)
- Arizona Natural Products
- ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited
- Bio-Botanica, Inc.
- Bionorica SE
- Blackmores Ltd.
- Gaia Herbs, LLC
- Glanbia plc
- Herb Pharm, LLC
- Herbalife International of America, Inc.
- Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG
- Himalaya Wellness Company
- i-Health, Inc.
- Indfrag Biosciences Private Limited
- Jemo-pharm A/S
- Natures Aid Ltd.
- Nature’s Bounty, Inc.
- Solgar Inc.
- Sundown Naturals
- NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd.
- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.
- Nature’s Way Products, LLC
- New Chapter, Inc.
- Nutraceutical International Corporation
- Pharma Nord ApS
- Pharmavite® LLC
- Potter’s Herbals
- PuraPharm International (H.K.) Ltd.
- Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc.
- Ricola AG
- Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG
- Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049392/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Herbs
A Prelude to Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Covid-19 Impact on Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and
Wellness Products
From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends
Herbal Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health
Foods Favor Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market
Role of Herbal Medicine in the Fight against Covid-19
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market Relishes Shoots of Change
with Strong Focus on Preventive Healthcare
Growth Drivers Supercharging Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market
Europe and the US Represent the Largest Regions, Asia-Pacific
to Witness Fastest Growth
Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Makes US Herbal Supplements
Market to Exhibit Record Growth
Leaves & Medicinal Function Segments Thriving Well in Herbal
Supplements & Remedies Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Losing Appeal of Conventional Remedies and Growing Consumer
Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy
Market Growth
Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in
Boosting Immunity and Stress Management
Strong Gains for Animal Feed Application
Rising Demand for Herbal Cosmetics Products
Latest Product Trends Taking Herbal Supplements Market to New
Level
Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products
Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products
Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues
for Herbal Supplements
Elderberry Gains from Immune Support Rush
Ashwagandha: A Star Performer
Fall of CBD Products
Adaptogens
Rising Aging Population Drives the Market for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies
EXHIBIT 2: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increased Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Drives the Market
for Herbal Supplements
New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine
Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart
Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders
Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties
St. John?s Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders
Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs
that Aid Weight Loss
Danger of Drug Interactions Hinders Herbal Supplement Usage
among Kidney Patients
Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs
Challenge Market Prospects
Macro Factors Driving Growth of Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Market
Ballooning Global Population
EXHIBIT 3: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Demand
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 7: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Herbs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Herbs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Herbs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Herbs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Specialty Herbs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Herbs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Garlic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Garlic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Garlic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for St. John`s Wort
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for St. John`s Wort by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for St. John`s Wort by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Echinacea by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Echinacea by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Echinacea by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ginseng by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ginseng by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ginseng by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s
Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Australia Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s
Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: India Historic Review for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: India 15-Year Perspective for Herbal Supplements and
Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort,
Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: South Korea Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Herbal Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St.
John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs,
Specialty Herbs, Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng
and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Herbal Supplements
and Remedies by Product Type - Multi-Herbs, Specialty Herbs,
Garlic, St. John`s Wort, Echinacea, Ginseng and Other Product
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Herbal
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049392/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________