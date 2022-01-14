Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach US$738.9 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW

Modeled on the basis of telecommunication systems that supply power to telephones, PoE delivers power to devices without the requirement of an additional AC power outlet. The growing popularity of PoE in this increasingly unified and intelligent world can be put into perspective by the fact that over 90% of VoIP applications utilize PoE, while the technology`s penetration in smart lighting and security surveillance are growing rapidly. PoE lighting is garnering much interest of owners as well as operators of industry facilities, as they allow enhancement in performance and better energy management. PoE lighting solutions can have a major positive impact on cost-saving and sustainability strategies of these facilities. Similar to IoT systems, PoE systems allow for collection of real-time insights and other useful data about production costs and operational efficiencies. The systems can also gather data about potential problems which could occur in the facilities. PoE lighting is being considered a cost-effective lighting solution especially for industry facilities, smart buildings and such other deployments which demand immediate RoI. PoE lighting control systems enables users to also simplify control system management so that their facilities are operated more efficiently.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting estimated at US$191.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$738.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23% CAGR to reach US$562.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $117.8 Million by 2026



The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$117.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 34.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 24.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$67.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets for PoE solutions. In North America, the presence of several leading manufacturers of PoE equipment, including Broadcom, Cisco, HPE and Dell EMC, is favoring market growth. The growth in PoE solutions market is also supported by the increasing adoption of IoT for factory and building automation purposes. European market for PoE solutions will be fostered by growing acceptance of the solutions supported by favorable government policies.





Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)



Allnet GmbH

Cisco Systems

Deco Lighting

Eaton Corporation

H.E. Williams Company

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)

Hubbell Incorporated

Ideal Industries (CREE)

Igor Inc

Innovative Lighting (Genisys)

Leviton

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Microsens (Euromicron Ag)

Molex (Koch Industries)

Netgear

North American Manufacturing Enterprises (NAME) Energy Group (MHT Lighting)

Nuleds

Signify Holding (Philips Lighting N.V.)

The IBS Group LLC

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Wipro Lighting (Wipro Enterprises)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise of Ethernet Networking Provides the Foundation for Growth

in the PoE Market

EXHIBIT 1: Growing Investments in Ethernet Infrastructure, as

Measured by Sales of Ethernet Cables, Lays a Stable Foundation

for Growth in the PoE Market: Global Sales of Ethernet Cables

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 5: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further

into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered

With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although

Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

What is PoE?

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for PoE Technology Brings Cheer for the PoE

Lighting Market

EXHIBIT 8: A Growing PoE Technology Market Increases the Odds

of Adoption of PoE Lighting Solutions: Global Market for PoE

Solutions (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increasing Need to Curtail Energy Costs Fuel Demand for Power

over Ethernet Systems

Rise of Smart Hospitals & Increased Investments in Advanced

Lighting Solutions Pave the Way for Proliferation of PoE Smart

Lighting

EXHIBIT 9: Smart Hospitals & their Appetite for Advanced

Lighting Solutions Step Up Investments in PoE Lighting: Global

Opportunity for Smart Hospitals (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

PoE Emergency Lighting Storms Into the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 10: Growing Demand for Emergency Lighting Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for PoE Emergency Lighting:

Global Market for Emergency Lighting (In US$ Million) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The Rise of Smart Buildings Accelerates Adoption of PoE

Lighting Solutions

Growing Investments in Smart Cities Bodes Well for the Growth

of PoE Lighting

EXHIBIT 11: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart

Lighting in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of

Opportunity for PoS Lighting Solutions: Global Smart City

Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Smart Lighting Trends in Office and Retail Spaces Present

Lucrative Growth Opportunities



