Sports Apparels Market to Reach USD 365720 million | Size, Shares, Revenue | Key Players, Emerging Countries | Research by Absolute Reports

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc.

About Sports Apparels Market

This report studies the Sports Apparels market. Sports Apparels is dedicated to the competition of sports clothing. It is usually designed according to the specific requirements of sports. And Sports Apparels also includes those clothes which are engaged in outdoor sports activities. In this report, it refers to the apparel of Sports Apparels, footwear is not included.

North America is the leading market for sports apparels, accounting for about 30% of the total, followed by Europe at 25% and China at 15%.

Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Anta and Puma are the leading sports apparels producers, with the top 3 accounting for about 7% of the market.

The global Sports Apparels market was valued at USD 263400 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 365720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

The Sports Apparels market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The Major Players in the Sports Apparels Market Are:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

The report examines the Sports Apparels market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail.

Sports Apparels Market is segmented as below:

Market segment by Type, covers

Shirt

Coat

Pants

Skirts

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study identifies the growing demand in industrial applications elevating market prospects as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Apparels market growth during the next few years.

