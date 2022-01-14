Global Protein Hydrolysates Market Size Expected to Reach Over USD 6.32 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Protein Hydrolysates Market size is expected to reach over USD 6.32 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Market Synopsis

Increasing awareness for the need of immunity and health about the protein diet and rise in the demand for animal-based and plant-based hydrolysates in sports sector are the key factors to the growth of Protein Hydrolysates Market. Additionally, increasing use in sports medication, rising benefits of the product like high demand for nutrition for infant and easy digestibility are the factors that will drive the growth of the market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Protein Hydrolysates Market by Process (Enzymatic Hydrolysis, Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis), by Form (Powder, Liquid), by Source (Animal, Plant, Microbes), by Application (Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements, Nutraceuticals), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Protein Hydrolysates Market:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

Tate & Lyle plc (UK)

Glanbia plc (Ireland)

Danone Nutricia (Netherlands)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

AMCO Proteins (US)

Roquette Frères (France)

Hilmar Ingredients (US)

Market Dynamics:

Restraint: High Cost for R&D

Protein Hydrolysates need high investment in product development and innovations, which raises their cost of production. Hence, many medium and small-sized manufacturers are not being able to enter this sector. As a result, most emerging nations such as Brazil and India import Protein Hydrolysates from developed nations. Moreover, high Research & Development costs lead to a rise in cost for per unit production; price sensitive nations in South America, South Asia, and Africa rely mostly on the other forms of protein such as protein isolates and protein concentrates.

Opportunity: Rise in Organic Ingredients for Food Demand

Increasing demand for organic beverages and food across the world, especially across high-income and developed nations, translates into great opportunities for the manufacturers of food & beverage ingredient across the globe. Substantial growth has been seen for organic infant nutrition, that can create great opportunities for high quality food ingredient producers. Enzymatic hydrolysis is a process of extracting protein; it is organic, and, protein hydrolysate is extracted mostly through the process known as enzymatic hydrolysis.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific is likely to be the region which is fastest-growing, in terms of both volume and value, in the market for Protein Hydrolysates globally, in the coming years. The region comprises of emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, China, and Singapore, among others and they are among the fastest growing nations for Protein Hydrolysates in Asia-Pacific. The rise in per capita income and population in China and India, coupled with rising preference for the product is likely to fuel the demand from end-user industry which includes manufactures for clinical nutrition, animal feed, and infant nutrition. Protein Hydrolysates Market in China is likely to rise highest among the other Asia Pacific nations during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

April, 2018: Tate & Lyle expanded its business in Mexico City by opening an application laboratory and customer-facing facilities. This helped the company to grow its specialty food ingredients business in the Latin & Central American regions.





April, 2018: ADM opened its new enzyme lab in Davis, California to develop and commercialize feed enzymes to improve animal health and nutrition. This helped the company expand its business in the Asia Pacific region.





March, 2018: Tate & Lyle has doubled the size of its food application laboratory in Shanghai and added a new customer-facing facility. This expansion helped manufacturers meet the growing consumer demand.





Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Protein Hydrolysates Market?

How will the Protein Hydrolysates Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Protein Hydrolysates Market?

What are the Protein Hydrolysates market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Protein Hydrolysates Market throughout the forecast period?

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Protein Hydrolysates Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Protein Hydrolysates Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





This market titled “Protein Hydrolysates Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.24 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 6.32 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 - 2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Process:- Enzymatic Hydrolysis, Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis



Form:- Powder, Liquid



Source:- Animal, Plant, Microbes



Application:- Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Dietary Supplements Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Blog: