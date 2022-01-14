CoviLab Now Offering COVID-19 Testing In Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

CoviLab, a private clinical laboratory based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is pleased to announce that they are now offering COVID-19 testing for individuals, schools and businesses in need of a rapid COVID test. CoviLab will offer up to 8 tests per month per person to anyone covered by insurance. For schools and businesses, CoviLab wants to help assure that their students and employees / staff are protected by offering regularly, weekly, or monthly testing. They can also provide in-house testing at the site of the school or business. Those who would like to request for testing for their school or business can book online using an online form on the CoviLab website. To learn more about CoviLab's COVID-19 tests for schools and businesses go to: https://covilabcharlotte.com/covid-19-testing/school-business/

The professionals at CoviLab want people to know that those who have COVID-19 experience a broad variety of symptoms, which range from mild to severe symptoms. Symptoms may become apparent two to 14 days after exposure to the SARS-COV-2 virus. These symptoms include: cough, fever or chills, fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, sore throat, new loss of smell or taste, headache, muscle or body aches, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and congestion or runny nose. This list does not actually include all possible symptoms and the CDC will continue to provide updates regarding these. It should also be noted that the elderly and people with severe underlying health conditions such as lung disease, heart disease, or diabetes appear to be at higher risk of developing more serious complications arising from COVID-19.

COVID-19 and the flu are different and are caused by different viruses. The former is caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus while the latter is caused by flu viruses. It has been observed that COVID-19 seems to spread more easily compared to the flu and can cause more serious illnesses in certain people. It can also take longer with COVID-19 for the symptoms to appear and people can pass on the disease to others for a longer period compared to the flu. But because there are similarities between the symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu, testing might be required to determine whether a person has COVID-19 or not. This emphasizes the importance of COVID-19 testing, especially for people who are at risk of severe illness. These are older adults, pregnant people, and people with certain medical conditions.

CoviLab offers same day delivery of RT-PCR results for people who are traveling internationally. They offer a three to five hour turnaround time but only through online booking. For this service, they apply a rapid version of the gold standard test for active viral infection and the results are accepted by the airlines for both national or foreign travel. This is the Accula CoV-2 test, which has an EUA from the FDA and can employed for screening or symptomatic people.

They also offer RT-PCR for travel with a 24-hour turnaround time. This employs the gold standard test. They also offer 24 hour delivery for tests that are not intended for travel. The test used detects the presence of the SARS-COV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen using a lateral flow immunochromatographic assay. CoviLab also accepts most insurances for anyone in need of a COVID-19 test. To learn more about COVID-19 and testing available go to: https://covilabcharlotte.com/covid-19-testing/

CoviLab is a private clinical laboratory with a staff composed of lab directors and lab technicians who are well experienced and knowledgeable in molecular tests. Their RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 or the COVID-19 virus can be used to detect active viral infection. They work with companies, schools, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, and county governments in offering COVID-19 testing in Charlotte and neighboring areas. They offer drive-up testing at their Charlotte location to people who want to travel internationally, have symptoms related to COVID-19, exposed to another person with COVID-19, or those who need or want to get tested before visiting loved ones or before undergoing elective surgery. Their laboratory is a member of the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Program and their CLIA-approved facility has been designed to focus on analytes that cause SARS-COV-2 in the local community.

CoviLab has years of experience with regards to molecular test development and disease research. However, during the previous year, they have focused on offering COVID-19 testing for their region. They are also continuing their research on the development of new diagnostic tools to help improve on the care for adults and children suffering from cancer.

Those who are interested in learning more about the COVID-19 testing services provided by CoviLab can check out their website at: https://covilabcharlotte.com, or contact them via phone or email.

###

For more information about CoviLab, contact the company here:



CoviLab

Denise Peters

980-236-8605

info@covilab.org

325 E 9th St

Charlotte, NC 28202