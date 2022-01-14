Global Organic Rankine Cycle Market to Reach US$637 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Organic Rankine Cycle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW

Designed to generate thermal and electric power, ORC systems use different sources like conventional fuels along with renewable options such as solar energy, biomass and geothermal energy. These systems can also exploit waste heat from gas turbines, waste incinerators and industrial processes. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rapid industrialization and climate change concerns that are prompting industries to shift away from traditional power towards clean energy generation. The market expansion is also favored by favorable policies promoting sustainable technologies. The market expansion is poised to be favored by continuously increasing energy demand and enforcement of stringent emission regulations coupled with rising awareness of industrial sectors regarding energy efficiency. In the recent years, various countries have implemented financial measures and policies to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy. These endeavors are increasing the use of ORC systems for various applications associated with renewable power generation, including concentrated solar power, geothermal and biomass.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Organic Rankine Cycle estimated at US$224.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$637 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period. Geothermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.8% CAGR to reach US$628.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Recovery segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growth in the Geothermal segment is due to implementation of large-scale and high-capacity geothermal projects. Waste heat recovery is gaining from increasing attention on energy efficiency and continuing efforts by the industrial sector to exploit energy in an efficient manner. ORC-based waste heat recovery units are witnessing increasing use across applications like waste-to-energy projects and gas turbines in leading industries such as oil & gas, metal, glass and cement.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $77.8 Million in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $218.6 Million by 2026



The Organic Rankine Cycle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$77.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$218.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 16.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific remains the front-runner, owing to massive investments by various countries in ORC-based geothermal projects. The commencement of two large-scale ORC-based geothermal units in New Zealand and Indonesia in the recent years has established Asia-Pacific as the leading market globally. Growth in North America is attributed to ongoing work on a number of large-scale geothermal power generation projects in the US. The ORC market is gaining notable momentum in Europe on account of enforcement of supportive policies and ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.





Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)



Atlas Copco North America LLC.

Calnetix Technologies, LLC.

ELVOSOLAR a.s.

ENOGIA SAS

Exergy International Srl

INTEC GMK GmbH

KAISHAN GROUP CO., LTD.

Orcan Energy AG

Ormat Technologies Inc.

SUMEC GeoPower AG

Triogen NL

Turboden S.p.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

EXHIBIT 2: Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency

Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw

Spotlight on Renewable Energy Driving the Organic Rankine

Cycle Market

COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry

COVID-19 Brings Geothermal Projects to a Standstill in Turkey

An Introduction to Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC)

ORC Technology: Primary Applications

EXHIBIT 3: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

EXHIBIT 4: Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Clean Energy Generation Bonanza Portends Radical Gains for

Global ORC Market

ORC Waste Heat to Power Market Enjoys Real Moment with Adoption

of Clean Energy Generation Technologies

Researchers Bet on Innovative ORC Technology to Exploit

Industrial Waste Heat

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 5: World Organic Rankine Cycle Market by Application:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Geothermal,

Waste Heat Recovery, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Organic Rankine Cycle Market (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 7: World Organic Rankine Cycle Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, Europe, and Canada

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial Applications of ORC

Rising Demand for Single-Stage and Cascaded ORC Systems

Commercial Use of Organic ORC Systems for Small and Large Scale

Thermal Conversion

Steam Rankine Cycle Systems for Nuclear Plants and Coal-fired

Power Plants

Recycling Waste Heat with ORC for Self-consumption of Plant

Novel ORC Couples Subcritical and Supercritical Heat Absorption

Procedures

Optimized Regenerative ORC Enhance Performance of Internal

Combustion Engines

ORC Technology Helps Recover Potentially Huge Amount of Waste Heat

The Role of ORC in Decarbonization Goals

EXHIBIT 8: Domestic GHG Emission Reduction Targets of Select

Regions/Countries

EXHIBIT 9: World Carbon Footprint Management Market by Vertical

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Energy &

Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,

Residential & Commercial Buildings, and IT & Telecom

ORC System Seeks Role in Waste Heat Recovery Technologies

EXHIBIT 10: Global Waste Generation, by Region (in millions of

tonnes/year): 2016, 2030, & 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with

Energy Recovery in Select Countries

Novel Opportunities in Waste to Energy Sector

Uptrend in Geothermal Power Sector Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 12: Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW)

for the Years 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 13: Geothermal Power Installed Capacity (in MW) by

Country for 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Geothermal Capacity Additions (in GW) by Region/

Country for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Impact of Geothermal Stations on the Environment

Patent Activity in Geothermal Energy Sector

EXHIBIT 15: # of Patent Applications in Advanced Geothermal

Market for 2000-2019

Expanding Biomass Sector Offers Opportunities

EXHIBIT 16: Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation

in Select Countries

Issues Linked to ORC and Possible Solutions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Geothermal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Geothermal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 &

2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Waste Heat

Recovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Waste Heat Recovery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 13: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, Turkey and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Germany, Italy, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



TURKEY

Table 21: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Turkey 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine Cycle

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Organic

Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Organic

Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Organic

Rankine Cycle by Application - Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Organic Rankine

Cycle by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Geothermal, Waste Heat Recovery and Other Applications for

the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032401/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________