Insights on the Orthodontic Consumables Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Align Technology, Astar Orthodontics and Henry Schein Among Others

The Global Orthodontic Consumables Market size was estimated at USD 5,202.23 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,756.58 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.02% to reach USD 10,815.63 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Orthodontic Consumables to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Anchorage Appliances, Archwires, Brackets, and Ligatures. The Anchorage Appliances is further studied across Bands, Buccal tubes, and Miniscrews. The Archwires is further studied across Beta titanium archwire, Nickel titanium archwire, and Stainless steel archwire. The Brackets is further studied across Aesthetic brackets, Cosmetic brackets., Metal brackets, and Self-ligating brackets. The Ligatures is further studied across Elastomeric ligatures and Wire ligatures.

Based on Patient, the market was studied across Adults and Children and Teenagers.

Based on Equipment, the market was studied across CAD/CAM Systems, Dental Chairs, Dental Lasers, Dental Radiology Equipment, Hand-pieces, Light-Cure Equipment, and Scaling Units.

Based on End User, the market was studied across E-Commerce Platforms, Hospitals, and Dental Clinics, and Others.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Orthodontic Consumables Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market, including 3Shape A/S, A- Dec, Inc, Align Technology, American Orthodontics, Astar Orthodontics Inc, BioMers Pte Ltd, Danaher Corporation, DB Orthodontics Ltd., Dentaurum, Dentsply International, G&H Orthodontics by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Morelli Orthodontics, Ormco Corp., Ortho Organizers Inc., Patterson Companies, Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Septodont Holding, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Straumann Holding AG, The 3M Company, TP Orthodontics, Ultradent Products, and Zimmer Biomet.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Orthodontic Consumables Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing number of patients with jaw diseases, jaw pain, malocclusions and tooth decay

5.1.1.2. Rising disposable income among middle class population

5.1.1.3. Growing awareness on advanced orthodontic treatments

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concerns over risk and complication with orthodontic treatments

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Ongoing technological innovations and advancements in orthodontic products

5.1.3.2. Emerging opportunities in the emerging economies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost and lack of reimbursement policies across nations

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Orthodontic Consumables Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Anchorage Appliances

6.2.1. Bands

6.2.2. Buccal tubes

6.2.3. Miniscrews

6.3. Archwires

6.3.1. Beta titanium archwire

6.3.2. Nickel titanium archwire

6.3.3. Stainless steel archwire

6.4. Brackets

6.4.1. Aesthetic brackets

6.4.2. Cosmetic brackets.

6.4.3. Metal brackets

6.4.4. Self-ligating brackets

6.5. Ligatures

6.5.1. Elastomeric ligatures

6.5.2. Wire ligatures



7. Orthodontic Consumables Market, by Patient

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Adults

7.3. Children and Teenagers



8. Orthodontic Consumables Market, by Equipment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. CAD/CAM Systems

8.3. Dental Chairs

8.4. Dental Lasers

8.5. Dental Radiology Equipment

8.6. Hand-pieces

8.7. Light-Cure Equipment

8.8. Scaling Units



9. Orthodontic Consumables Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. E-Commerce Platforms

9.3. Hospitals, and Dental Clinics

9.4. Others



10. Americas Orthodontic Consumables Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Consumables Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Consumables Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 3Shape A/S

14.2. A- Dec, Inc

14.3. Align Technology

14.4. American Orthodontics

14.5. Astar Orthodontics Inc

14.6. BioMers Pte Ltd

14.7. Danaher Corporation

14.8. DB Orthodontics Ltd.

14.9. Dentaurum

14.10. Dentsply International

14.11. G&H Orthodontics by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC

14.12. Great Lakes Dental Technologies

14.13. Henry Schein, Inc.

14.14. Midmark Corporation

14.15. Morelli Orthodontics

14.16. Ormco Corp.

14.17. Ortho Organizers Inc.

14.18. Patterson Companies

14.19. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

14.20. Septodont Holding

14.21. Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

14.22. Straumann Holding AG

14.23. The 3M Company

14.24. TP Orthodontics

14.25. Ultradent Products

14.26. Zimmer Biomet



15. Appendix

