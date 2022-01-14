Outlook on the Acne Drugs Global Market to 2026 - Robust Acne Medications in Pipeline Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acne Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Acne Type, Therapeutic Class, Drug Type, Drug Formulation, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Acne Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 5.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.66 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.25%.
Market Dynamics
The growing unhealthy lifestyle coupled with increasing interest in facial aesthetics amongst individuals is the primary factor estimated to drive the growth of the Global Acne Drugs Market. In addition, the increasing awareness of acne treatment via social media advertisement and the development of generic drugs is boosting the market growth. However, side effects associated with acne drugs and stringent government regulations associated with the development and manufacturing of the drugs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Conversely, increasing R & D of effective medications with lesser side effects coupled with high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.
The global acne drugs market is segmented further based on Acne Type, Therapeutic Class, Drug Type, Drug Formulation, Distribution Channel, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Acne
4.1.2 Unhealthy Urban Lifestyle
4.1.3 Rising Focus Facial Aesthetics
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Side Effects Associated with Acne Medications
4.2.2 Presence of Substitutes Acne Drug Treatment
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Awareness of Combination Therapy and Natural Ingredients
4.3.2 Opportunities In Emerging Economies
4.3.3 Robust Acne Medications in Pipeline
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Stringent Regulations for Acne Drug Approval Process
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Acne Drugs Market, By Acne Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Comedonal
6.3 Inflammatory
6.4 Cystic
6.5 Postsurgical/Wound
7 Global Acne Drugs Market, By Therapeutic Class
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Retinoid
7.3 Antibiotic
7.4 Hormonal Agent
7.5 Combination
7.6 Others
8 Global Acne Drugs Market, By Drug Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 OTC Drugs
8.3 Prescription Drugs
9 Global Acne Drugs Market, By Drug Formulation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Topical Medications
9.3 Oral Medications
9.4 Injectable Medications
10 Global Acne Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail Store
10.3 Pharmacy & Drug Store
10.4 E-Commerce
11 Global Acne Drugs Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
13.1 AbbVie
13.2 Akorn
13.3 Alembic Pharmaceuticals
13.4 Almirall
13.5 Bausch Health Companies
13.6 Bayer HealthCare
13.7 Cipher Pharmaceuticals
13.8 Daiichi Sankyo
13.9 Galderma
13.10 Guthy-Renker
13.11 Johnson & Johnson
13.12 Mayne Pharma
13.13 Nestle Skin Health
13.14 Pfizer
13.15 Reckitt Benckiser
13.16 Roche
13.17 Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals
13.18 Stiefel (Glaxosmithkline)
13.19 Sun Pharmaceutical
13.20 Teva Pharmaceutical
13.21 Valeant Pharmaceutical
14 Appendix
