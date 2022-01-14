Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032337/?utm_source=GNW

NGS data analysis encompasses primary, secondary and tertiary analysis steps, with some of these stages holding potential for automation through new sequencing solutions. Growth in the global market is set to be driven due to extensive uptake of the technology for analysis of RNA and DNA sequences. Cloud-based platforms are rapidly emerging as favorable solutions for performing computationally intensive activities during NGS data analysis makes it fast and simple for researchers to acquire computational resources for conducting large-scale data analysis of NGS. Recent technological advancements in cloud computing and bioinformatics have led to the development of a wide array of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms and services for carrying out large-scale NGS data analysis, which is likely to propel significant market growth in the coming years. NGS methods are being extensively employed in genomic research, clinical diagnosis, and for oncology precision medicine, particularly for the diagnosis of breast and lung cancers. The rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is expected to boost growth in the global NGS data analysis market in the near future. Moreover, with tangible progress made towards personalized treatment of diseases, there is an increased demand for rapid and precise sequencing interpretation algorithms and tools that can help in expediting data analysis.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis estimated at US$549.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.9% CAGR to reach US$814.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NGS Commercial Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market. Analytical software is expected to exhibit robust growth over the next few years, attributed to the increased awareness and growing demand for sequencing technologies. The vast quantities of data generated via NGS require management platforms and solutions, which is resulting in the rising demand for such algorithms and tools. Companies lacking the necessary infrastructure for data analysis, interpretation, and management are increasingly adopting cost-effective NGS data analysis services.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $128.6 Million by 2026



The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$128.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$101.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a major regional market for NGS data analysis, attributed to the presence of several established players, growing demand for personalized medicine, and launch of several large-scale genome sequencing projects in the region. Europe represents another major market. The region`s dominance is attributed to the presence of several key global players, including Agilent Technologies, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, coupled with the presence of a large number of regional players engaged in developing NGS data analysis software. There are also various European universities that are involved in conducting various NGS research projects, which is driving the adoption of NGS software tools in the region.





Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Congenica Ltd.

DNAnexus Inc.

Dnastar, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fabric Genomics, Inc.

Genuity Science

Golden Helix, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Partek Incorporated

PierianDx

Qiagen

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Sophia Genetics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032337/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

NGS Data Analysis: Unraveling Critical Clues to Solve

Scientific Problems

NGS Data Analysis: Insights into File Formats & Downstream

Analysis

File Formats for NGS Raw Data

NGS Data: Downstream Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back

Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency against New Strains is Decreasing?

Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron

Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data

Analysis

Great Promise of NGS in Fight against COVID-19 Brings Spotlight

on NGS Data Analysis Market

Global Market Overview and Prospects

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Witnesses

Burgeoning Growth

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Market Analysis

US and Europe Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Growth

Analysis by Product

Analysis by Workflow

Analysis by Mode

Analysis by Read Length

Analysis by End-Use

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Next Generation Sequencing Market Drives the Demand for

NGS Data Analysis

Increasing R&D Activities in NGS

Rising Use of NGS in Drug Discovery Drives Growth of NGS Data

Analysis

Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for

Faster Secondary Analysis Tools

Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques and Data

Integration

Research Initiatives for the Development of NGS-based In-vitro

Diagnostics

The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-

enabled Bioinformatics Services

NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data Gains Ground

Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-based

Diagnostic Tests

Increase in Genome Mapping Programs

Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing Drive Market Growth

Growth of Long-Read Sequencing to Propel the Market for NGS

Data Analysis

Aging Demographics Present Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 5: Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79)

with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region:

2020

EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Market Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Ngs Commercial

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Ngs Commercial Software

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Tertiary Data

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Tertiary Data Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Primary Data

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Primary Data Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Data

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Secondary Data Analysis

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for In-House by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for In-House by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Outsourced by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Outsourced by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic Research

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Research

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech

Entities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Entities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing

(NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial Software for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing

(NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and

Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing

(NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing

(NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals &

Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial

Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary

Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical

Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial

Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary

Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical

Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial

Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary

Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical

Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial

Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary

Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical

Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial

Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary

Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 75: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical

Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 77: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial

Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary

Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 83: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical

Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial

Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary

Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 &

2027



Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Revenues for In-House and Outsourced for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Academic Research,

Clinical Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech

Entities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for Academic Research, Clinical

Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharma & Biotech Entities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 93: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and Ngs

Commercial Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing

(NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Services and Ngs Commercial Software for the

Years 2021 & 2027



Table 95: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data

Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing

(NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and

Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and

Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032337/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________