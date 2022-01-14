Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032337/?utm_source=GNW
NGS data analysis encompasses primary, secondary and tertiary analysis steps, with some of these stages holding potential for automation through new sequencing solutions. Growth in the global market is set to be driven due to extensive uptake of the technology for analysis of RNA and DNA sequences. Cloud-based platforms are rapidly emerging as favorable solutions for performing computationally intensive activities during NGS data analysis makes it fast and simple for researchers to acquire computational resources for conducting large-scale data analysis of NGS. Recent technological advancements in cloud computing and bioinformatics have led to the development of a wide array of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms and services for carrying out large-scale NGS data analysis, which is likely to propel significant market growth in the coming years. NGS methods are being extensively employed in genomic research, clinical diagnosis, and for oncology precision medicine, particularly for the diagnosis of breast and lung cancers. The rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is expected to boost growth in the global NGS data analysis market in the near future. Moreover, with tangible progress made towards personalized treatment of diseases, there is an increased demand for rapid and precise sequencing interpretation algorithms and tools that can help in expediting data analysis.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis estimated at US$549.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.9% CAGR to reach US$814.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NGS Commercial Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market. Analytical software is expected to exhibit robust growth over the next few years, attributed to the increased awareness and growing demand for sequencing technologies. The vast quantities of data generated via NGS require management platforms and solutions, which is resulting in the rising demand for such algorithms and tools. Companies lacking the necessary infrastructure for data analysis, interpretation, and management are increasingly adopting cost-effective NGS data analysis services.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $238.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $128.6 Million by 2026
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$238.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$128.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 13.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$101.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a major regional market for NGS data analysis, attributed to the presence of several established players, growing demand for personalized medicine, and launch of several large-scale genome sequencing projects in the region. Europe represents another major market. The region`s dominance is attributed to the presence of several key global players, including Agilent Technologies, Illumina, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, coupled with the presence of a large number of regional players engaged in developing NGS data analysis software. There are also various European universities that are involved in conducting various NGS research projects, which is driving the adoption of NGS software tools in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Congenica Ltd.
- DNAnexus Inc.
- Dnastar, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fabric Genomics, Inc.
- Genuity Science
- Golden Helix, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- Partek Incorporated
- PierianDx
- Qiagen
- SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Sophia Genetics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
NGS Data Analysis: Unraveling Critical Clues to Solve
Scientific Problems
NGS Data Analysis: Insights into File Formats & Downstream
Analysis
File Formats for NGS Raw Data
NGS Data: Downstream Analysis
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back
Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency against New Strains is Decreasing?
Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
Financial Impact
Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron
Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry
Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron
Variant
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data
Analysis
Great Promise of NGS in Fight against COVID-19 Brings Spotlight
on NGS Data Analysis Market
Global Market Overview and Prospects
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market Witnesses
Burgeoning Growth
Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors
Market Analysis
US and Europe Lead, Asia-Pacific to Witness Growth
Analysis by Product
Analysis by Workflow
Analysis by Mode
Analysis by Read Length
Analysis by End-Use
Competitive Landscape
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Next Generation Sequencing Market Drives the Demand for
NGS Data Analysis
Increasing R&D Activities in NGS
Rising Use of NGS in Drug Discovery Drives Growth of NGS Data
Analysis
Rising Application of Whole Genome Sequencing Drives Demand for
Faster Secondary Analysis Tools
Technological Advancements in Sequencing Techniques and Data
Integration
Research Initiatives for the Development of NGS-based In-vitro
Diagnostics
The Need for Large-scale NGS Data Analysis Pushes for Cloud-
enabled Bioinformatics Services
NGS Data Analysis Using Big Data Gains Ground
Improving Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario for NGS-based
Diagnostic Tests
Increase in Genome Mapping Programs
Declining Costs of Genome Sequencing Drive Market Growth
Growth of Long-Read Sequencing to Propel the Market for NGS
Data Analysis
Aging Demographics Present Opportunities
EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 4: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 5: Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79)
with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region:
2020
EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
Market Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
