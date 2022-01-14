Global Beard Grooming Products Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Beardbrand, Henkel and Parker Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Beard Grooming Products Market (2021-2026) by Product, Age, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global beard grooming products market is estimated to be USD 20.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.21 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.
Market Dynamics
The increasing social media influence by having a beard seems to boost looks, and various bread styles availability have increased the usage of bread grooming products. The grooming products are used for controlling and promoting the healthy and hygienic growth of the beard. The increasing disposable income and growing awareness about various beard care and grooming products are escalating the Global Beard Grooming Products Market growth.
The high cost of some beard grooming products has hindered the market growth. However, major players are developing cost-effective manufacturing to facilitate easy use of the product is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
The global beard grooming products market is segmented further based on Product, Age, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Marico, Parker, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Johnson &Johnson, Wahl Clipper, L'Oreal, Syska, Unilever, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Availability of Various Beard Care Product and Grooming
4.1.2 Rising Image Consciousness and Social Media Influence
4.1.3 Change in Lifestyle and Increase in Disposable Income
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Premium Products
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Companies Investing in R&D and Cost-Effective Production
4.3.2 Development of Organic Product
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Availability of Traditional Methods
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Oil and Serum
6.3 Shaving Cream
6.4 Gel, Wax, and Balm
6.5 Beard Shampoo and Cleanser
6.6 Beard Brushes and Comb
6.7 Beards Razor
6.8 Beard Trimmer
7 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Age
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Baby Boomer
7.3 Gen X
7.4 Millennials
8 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hypermarket/Supermarket
8.3 Specialty Store
8.4 Online Store
9 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Personal
10 Global Beard Grooming Products Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 America
10.2.1 Argentina
10.2.2 Brazil
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Chile
10.2.5 Colombia
10.2.6 Mexico
10.2.7 Peru
10.2.8 United States
10.2.9 Rest of Americas
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Austria
10.3.2 Belgium
10.3.3 Denmark
10.3.4 Finland
10.3.5 France
10.3.6 Germany
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.8 Netherlands
10.3.9 Norway
10.3.10 Poland
10.3.11 Russia
10.3.12 Spain
10.3.13 Sweden
10.3.14 Switzerland
10.3.15 United Kingdom
10.3.16 Rest of Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Egypt
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Qatar
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 South Africa
10.4.6 United Arab Emirates
10.4.7 Rest of MEA
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 Australia
10.5.2 Bangladesh
10.5.3 China
10.5.4 India
10.5.5 Indonesia
10.5.6 Japan
10.5.7 Malaysia
10.5.8 Philippines
10.5.9 Singapore
10.5.10 South Korea
10.5.11 Sri Lanka
10.5.12 Thailand
10.5.13 Taiwan
10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Badass Beard Care
12.2 Beardbrand
12.3 Beiersdorf
12.4 Colgate-Palmolive Company
12.5 Coty
12.6 Edgewell Personal Care
12.7 Henkel
12.8 ITC
12.9 Johnson &Johnson
12.10 Kent Brushes
12.11 L'Oreal
12.12 Marico
12.13 MI
12.14 Parker
12.15 Philips
12.16 Procter &Gamble
12.17 Syska
12.18 Unilever
12.19 Velvet Noir
12.20 Wahl Clipper
13 Appendix
