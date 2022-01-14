Global Medical Spa Market to Reach US$25.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Spa Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032164/?utm_source=GNW

They are the latest niche in cosmetic surgery and medicine, and undoubtedly the fastest growing segment of the global cosmetic surgery market. The medical end of the MedSpa is taken care of by the presence of a practicing, specialized physician who is always required to be present on the premises. Since medical spas converge spa treatments and medical treatments, they offer the widest range of services possible. As medical spas are emerging, they are gaining rapid popularity among those who are financially well disposed and have an inclination towards beauty and wellness. Their success has been creating a quite a stir encouraging corporate houses, major hospital chains and leading pharmacological companies to invest funds in various MedSpas. Over the years, technological advancements have played a major role in shaping the MedSpa industry, increasing not just the availability of but also making the non-invasive treatments (for instance Botox) more affordable. The digital technology is currently a leading driver of the med spa growth, and is likely to remain so in the years ahead as technology enables people to look younger without undergoing painful procedures.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Spa estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period. Facial Treatment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Body Shaping & Contouring segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global Medical Spa market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026



The Medical Spa market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$947.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Both business

and consumer-end response to the medical spa sector has been remarkable in recent years in the US. While new players have entered this space, existing wellness centres, dental clinics and even big retailers (such as department stores) have been expanding their offering to provide specialised services in order to attract more customers. The numbers of such centres are rapidly increasing, and are especially coming up on coasts. The concept of co-tenancy is fast catching on in the US MedSpa space, where department stores and other retailers are seen introducing dedicated flagship stores for offering medical spa services.



Hair Removal Segment to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2026



Growing acceptance of professional hair removal services is benefiting the market for medical spas. Hair removal technologies provide women and men with convenient and effective options to remove hair from specific parts of the body for a natural and hair-free skin. Continuous advances in these technologies have resulted in sophisticated products that work for different skin types and hair color. Hair removal technologies are commonly used to treat various areas including the face, upper lip, legs, pubic area, bikini line, fingers, back, chin, cheeks and feet. While these techniques are also intended to treat eyebrows, majority of customers consider low-tech means such as waxing, threading or plucking. Some of the next-generation hair removal treatments are intended for permanent removal of hair for long-lasting results. In the global Hair Removal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$343.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 17.4% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured)



Allure Medspa

Biovital Medspa

Canyon Ranch, Inc.

Chiva Som

Clinique La Prairie

Cynosure, Inc.

Hyatt Corporation

Lanserhof

Lumenis, Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

Spa Vitoria

Syneron Medical, Ltd.

True Skin Care Center

Vilalara Longevity Thalassa & Medical Spa

Westchase Medspa







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Spas Mark the Convergence of Beauty & Medicine

Robust Outlook for the Beauty Industry Provides the Foundation

for Growth in the Medical Spa Market

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to

New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe

EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 4: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further

into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered

With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,

Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although

Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Medical Spa: Overview & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Beauty & Wellness Tourism & Post Pandemic

Optimism for a Recovery Bodes Well for Medical Spas

Efforts to Push Beauty & Wellness Tourism, a Boon for Medical Spas

Beauty & Wellness Tourism to Attain Greater Heights in Post-

Pandemic Era

Rise of Traditional Holistic Medicine Encourages Medical Spas

to Focus on Alternative Health

Medical Spas Incorporate Herbs into all Aspects of the Spa

Experience Encouraged by the Increasing Consumer Acceptance of

Herbal Medicines

EXHIBIT 7: Strong Acceptance of Herbal Medicines Leads Medical

Spas to Integrate Herbs into the Entire Treatment Experience:

Global Opportunity for Herbal Medicines (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases Drives Demand for Skin

Treatments at Medical Spas

Desire to Look Young Among the Rapidly Aging World Population

Drives Demand for Anti-Aging Services & Treatments at Medical

Spas

EXHIBIT 8: Rapidly Aging Population Throws the Spotlight on the

Massive Demand Potential for Anti-Aging Treatments: Global

Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by

Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 9: Robust Growth in Spending on Anti-Aging Solutions to

Support the Rise of Anti-Aging Medical Spas: Global

Opportunity for Anti-Aging Products (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Rise in Demand for Aesthetic Services Brightens the Outlook for

Non-Invasive and Minimally-Invasive Medical Spa Treatments

EXHIBIT 10: Expanding Market for Aesthetic Services Provides a

Goldmine of Service Opportunities for Medical Spas: Global

Market for Aesthetic Services (In US$ Million) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Medical Spas Expand Services to Include Dermal Fillers and

Botox Treatment Encouraged by Strong Demand Patterns

Botulinum Toxin in the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 11: Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed

Worldwide (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by

Age Group

EXHIBIT 12: Global Market for Botulinum Toxin in Aesthetics

Applications (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Boom in Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Amid the Pandemic Bodes

Well for Market Growth

Thalassotherapy Harnesses Curative Properties of Seawater to

Provide Holistic Spa Treatments

Increasing Acceptance of Male Aesthetics Present Untapped

Growth Opportunities

Importance of Mental Wellness and Stress Management in the

Aftermath of the Pandemic to Trigger Demand for Spa Therapy

Hair Removal, A Popular Service Offering in Medical Spas



