Global Document Camera Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Aver Information, Czur and Inswan Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Document Camera Market (2021-2026) by Product, Connection, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report



The Global Document Camera Market is estimated to be USD 410 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 575 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7%.



Market Dynamics

A document camera, also known as a visual presenter, visualizer, digital overhead, or docucam, is a real-time image capturing device used to show an object to a large group of people.



The document camera market is influenced by increased demand for sophisticated document cameras, the popularity of portable document cameras, and the widespread usage of projectors among end-user organizations. The growing need for digitized information for classroom and corporate solutions and improvements in educational facilities in schools and colleges with digital platforms are boosting the document camera market. The increase in business investment to improve the quality of conference rooms with sophisticated digital solutions and provide such as full solutions with numerous supporting hardware supplied by document camera solution suppliers is accelerating the expansion of the document camera market. Furthermore, increased digitization in the education sector, increasing penetration of wireless connectivity document cameras, and the expanding popularity of portable document cameras all positively impact the document camera market.



However, unreliable infrastructure in underdeveloped nations is projected to hinder the expansion of the document camera industry. Also, a lack of understanding of document cameras is expected to provide a barrier to the document camera business.



However, the expensive cost of GTIM devices limits market expansion. This factor's influence is strong now, but it may decrease throughout the projection period as service provider competition grows.



The global document camera market is segmented further based on Product, Connection, End User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Czur, Eloam, HoverCam, Kinghun, Longjoy, Okiolabs, VIISAN, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Call for Advanced Interactive Whiteboards for Presentations

4.1.2 Growing Digitalization in Education Sector

4.1.3 Increasing Popularity of Portable Document Cameras

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Unreliable infrastructure in developing countries

4.2.2 Growing Use of Advance Projector is Hampering Document Camera Sales

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Penetration of Wireless Connectivity Document Cameras

4.3.2 Rising Demand from Developing Markets

4.3.3 Growing Demand for Classroom and Business Solutions

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack Of Awareness About Document Cameras



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Document Camera Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Portable

6.3 Non-Portable



7 Global Document Camera Market, By Connection Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wired

7.3 Wireless



8 Global Document Camera Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Portable Document Camera

8.3 Laptop Document Camera

8.4 Ceiling Document Camera



9 Global Document Camera Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Education

9.3 Corporate

9.4 Others



10 Global Document Camera Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ansauct

12.2 Aver Information

12.3 Czur

12.4 ELMO Company

12.5 Eloam

12.6 Epson

12.7 Hangzhou Gaoke

12.8 HoverCam

12.9 Hue

12.10 iCODIS

12.11 Inswan

12.12 Kinghun

12.13 KODAK

12.14 IPEVO

12.15 Longjoy

12.16 Lumens Digital Optics

12.17 NetumScan

12.18 Okiolabs

12.19 Pathway Innovations & Technologies

12.20 QOMO

12.21 SMART Technologies

12.22 VIISAN

12.23 WolfVision

12.24 Zseecam



13 Appendix



