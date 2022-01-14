Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach US$15 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031988/?utm_source=GNW

Intravenous feeding of nutrients involves administration of nutritional supplements to the body through vein. Intravenous therapy is generally administered to patients with a non-functional gastrointestinal tract or those unable to consume nutrition through the oral route. An aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need to address nutritional needs of such patients are fueling growth in IV solutions market. Since the geriatric population is more likely to experience deficiency of various essential nutrients, intravenous therapy is often used to provide the necessary nutrition in this population. Growing number of preterm births is another factor driving market growth. Increasing number of pediatric GI disorders is also likely to foster demand for infant IV nutrition going forward. Another factor fueling growth in the IV solutions market is the growing threat of malnutrition particularly in low

and mid-income nations. The market is anticipated to generate increased revenue due to the IV infusions` rising positive clinical trials, which are propelling the vitamin C IV therapy`s adoption to treat cancer.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Solutions estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Total Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Intravenous (IV) Solutions market. Total parenteral nutrition (TPN) is an approach that involves intravenous infusion of carefully balanced blend of minerals and vitamins. The treatment is administered in life-threatening scenarios such as intestinal failure, where a patient is unable to digest and absorb essential nutrients including minerals and vitamins required for survival. Furthermore, the TPN market is estimated to develop rapidly because of the increased significance in treating inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn`s and ulcerative colitis disease. Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) is a short-term therapy that is provided only until enteral or central venous access is obtained or in the form of supplement to oral intake.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.86% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$684.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. A growing elderly population with greater susceptibility to chronic illnesses is driving need for IV solutions in developed economies. Advent of novel IV solutions to meet the nutritional needs of pediatric patients, and growing awareness about the benefits of IV nutrition therapy for patients suffering from severe malnutrition are presenting favorable growth opportunities in developed economies. The high prevalence of malnourishment among children and high instances of malnutrition among expectant mothers, due to the large number of low

and mid-income nations in the regions, are driving demand for IV solutions. To deal with the issue, global organizations such as the UN and regional governments are undertaking aggressive awareness programs to reduce mortality rates, which is encouraging greater adoption of IV and PN solutions in healthcare settings.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Affects Demand for Intravenous Solutions

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19,

Affecting Demand for IV Solutions

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery

Volumes in the US in 2020

COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &

Extended Waiting Times

An Introduction to Intravenous (IV) Solutions

Types of Intravenous Solutions

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

TPN Emerges as the Largest Segment in the IV Solutions Market

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions: The Major Nutrient Type

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future

Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



Growing Prevalence of Malnutrition in Hospitalized Patients to

Fuel Need for IV Solutions

EXHIBIT 3: Daily Requirements for Adults (Male and Female) by

Nutrient Type

EXHIBIT 4: Energy Requirements by Age and Gender

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for

Additional Nutrition Enhances Need to Administer IV Solutions

Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support

EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045

EXHIBIT 11: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection

EXHIBIT 12: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2018

Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases

EXHIBIT 14: Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000

Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Concerns over Fluid Depletion from Body Due to GI & Diarrheal

Diseases Necessitate IV Fluid Administration

Growing Numbers of Pre-term Births Drives Demand for IV Solutions

EXHIBIT 15: Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births

EXHIBIT 16: Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number

of Preterm Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries

Demand Rises for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies

Premixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices

Premixed Formulations Present Efficient Delivery System

Iron Replacement Therapies: Potential for Growth

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Intravenous Nutrition Solutions

COVID-19 Outbreak: Combating Medication Errors in IV Infusion

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for

Nutrition Management Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 17: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 18: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

EXHIBIT 19: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Challenges Confronting IV Solutions Market



