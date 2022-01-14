Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach US$15 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031988/?utm_source=GNW
Intravenous feeding of nutrients involves administration of nutritional supplements to the body through vein. Intravenous therapy is generally administered to patients with a non-functional gastrointestinal tract or those unable to consume nutrition through the oral route. An aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need to address nutritional needs of such patients are fueling growth in IV solutions market. Since the geriatric population is more likely to experience deficiency of various essential nutrients, intravenous therapy is often used to provide the necessary nutrition in this population. Growing number of preterm births is another factor driving market growth. Increasing number of pediatric GI disorders is also likely to foster demand for infant IV nutrition going forward. Another factor fueling growth in the IV solutions market is the growing threat of malnutrition particularly in low
and mid-income nations. The market is anticipated to generate increased revenue due to the IV infusions` rising positive clinical trials, which are propelling the vitamin C IV therapy`s adoption to treat cancer.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Solutions estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Total Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$11 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Intravenous (IV) Solutions market. Total parenteral nutrition (TPN) is an approach that involves intravenous infusion of carefully balanced blend of minerals and vitamins. The treatment is administered in life-threatening scenarios such as intestinal failure, where a patient is unable to digest and absorb essential nutrients including minerals and vitamins required for survival. Furthermore, the TPN market is estimated to develop rapidly because of the increased significance in treating inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn`s and ulcerative colitis disease. Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition (PPN) is a short-term therapy that is provided only until enteral or central venous access is obtained or in the form of supplement to oral intake.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026
The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.86% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$684.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. A growing elderly population with greater susceptibility to chronic illnesses is driving need for IV solutions in developed economies. Advent of novel IV solutions to meet the nutritional needs of pediatric patients, and growing awareness about the benefits of IV nutrition therapy for patients suffering from severe malnutrition are presenting favorable growth opportunities in developed economies. The high prevalence of malnourishment among children and high instances of malnutrition among expectant mothers, due to the large number of low
and mid-income nations in the regions, are driving demand for IV solutions. To deal with the issue, global organizations such as the UN and regional governments are undertaking aggressive awareness programs to reduce mortality rates, which is encouraging greater adoption of IV and PN solutions in healthcare settings.
