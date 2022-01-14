Global Home Security Systems Market to Reach US$68.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Security Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031819/?utm_source=GNW
The demand for home security systems is witnessing a rapid growth. The scenario is therefore creating demand for highly sophisticated security solutions like access control systems, IP-based video surveillance, digital CCTVs and remote-monitoring solutions. Demand is also driven by the low penetration rate of home security systems in the US, which is estimated at around only 17% of the total US homes. This factor, coupled with the $2500 average value loss per burglary, presents increased opportunities for home security systems. Technological developments also ensure that building security systems became affordable to suffice the budgetary requirements of consumers across the board. The present generation of home security solutions offers unparalleled connectivity, control and accessibility, and more importantly enable homeowners to remotely access a wide range of features using a PC or a smartphone. The growing popularity of smart security systems is also largely attributed to their innovative features such as remote arming and disarming, viewing of stored video clips of various events, accessing of household appliances and monitoring of movements even when away from home to name a few.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Security Systems estimated at US$50.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$68.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$28.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Access Control Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.8% share of the global Home Security Systems market. Video Surveillance involves the process of monitoring the activity and behavior of individuals, a group of individuals, and/or machines for the purpose of managing, directing, influencing or protecting them. Strong demand for networked cameras drive growth in the Video Surveillance Systems segment. The growing demand for smart locks drives growth in the Access Control Systems segment. Smart locks are electromechanical locks designed to automatically lock and unlock a door through commands from an authorized device or an authentication PIN, have come to the fore offering a new generation door locking system. The access control solution monitors multiple usage of a card at locations that does not permit its usage.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2026
The Home Security Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Entrance Control Systems Segment to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026
In the global Entrance Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$798.6 Million by the year 2026.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Security Threats & Safety Concerns at Residential Places
Provide the Foundation for the Growth of Home Security Systems
EXHIBIT 1: Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins
Drives Demand for Home Security Systems: Number of Burglaries
Per 100,000 People by Country for the Year 2021
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,
Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 4: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering
Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Construction Industry, a Key Influencer of
Opportunities in the Home Security Systems Market, Was
Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 7: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
Home Security Systems: Definition, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access
Control Systems Segment
Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review
Rise in Home Fires, Awareness Over Fire Safety & Strict
Regulations Step Up the Importance of Installing Fire Safety/
Protection Systems
EXHIBIT 8: Percentage Distribution of Causes of Fires at Home:
2020
EXHIBIT 9: Property Damage (In US$ Billion) in the US Caused by
Structure Fires for the Years 2010-2019
Strong Demand for Networked Cameras Emerge as a Key Trend in
the Home Video Surveillance Space
Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth
Opportunities on a Platter
EXHIBIT 10: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities
for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart
Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
and 2022
Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review
Home Automation and Security Systems Converge to Promote
security Along With Comfort, Energy Efficiency & Convenience
Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus
Video Doorbells Market: A Promising Market
Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic
Living to Spur Sales of Home Security Systems
Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic
AI to Revolutionize Home Security. Here?s How
Role of Blockchain in Home Security Systems
Continuous Innovation Remains Crucial to Growth
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population: An Important Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 11: Aging Homeowners Staying Alone Highlights the Need
for Home Security & Emergency Response Systems: Global
Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by
Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Rapid Urbanization & Rise in Better Provisioned Houses for the
Middle Class Drive Demand For Home Security Systems
EXHIBIT 12: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural
Population in Million: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Million) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Role of IoT in Home Security Systems
Growing Popularity Wireless Home Security Systems to Boost
Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
