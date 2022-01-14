Global Veterinary Radiography System Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Technology, Product, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Radiography System Market Research Report by Technology, by Product, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Veterinary Radiography System Market size was estimated at USD 664.27 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 708.76 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% to reach USD 1,071.15 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Veterinary Radiography System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Computed Radiography, Digital Radiography, and Film Screen Radiography.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Analog X-ray and Digital X-ray.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Cardiology, Nephrology, Oncology, and Orthopedic & Rheumatology.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Diagnostic Center, Hospitals, Research Centre, and Specially Clinics.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Veterinary Radiography System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market, including Agfa-gevaert N.V., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc, Clarius Mobile Health, Clearvet Digital Radiography Systems, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Draminski S.A., E.I. MEDICAL IMAGING, Epica Animal Health, Esaote S.P.A, Excelsior Union Limited, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, iM3Vet Pty Ltd, Imv Imaging, Konica Minolta, Inc., Lake Superior X-ray, Inc, Mindray Medical International Limited, Onex Corporation, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Sedecal, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Universal Medical Systems, Vet-Ray by Sedecal, and Vetel Diagnostics.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Veterinary Radiography System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Potential increase in animal adoption such as cats and dogs

5.1.1.2. Growing cases of severe injuries with painful diseases such as arthritis, cancer and periodontal disease

5.1.1.3. Increasing expenditure on pet insurance and animal health

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Relatively high cost of veterinary healthcare

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging need for effective solutions to enhance livestock productivity

5.1.3.2. Ongoing development of portable veterinary radiography systems

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Dearth of skilled professional

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Computed Radiography

6.3. Digital Radiography

6.4. Film Screen Radiography



7. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Analog X-ray

7.3. Digital X-ray



8. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cardiology

8.3. Nephrology

8.4. Oncology

8.5. Orthopedic & Rheumatology



9. Veterinary Radiography System Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Diagnostic Center

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Research Centre

9.5. Specially Clinics



10. Americas Veterinary Radiography System Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Radiography System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Veterinary Radiography System Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



