Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach US$47.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Staffing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031763/?utm_source=GNW
Propelled by growing need to save precious human lives, various countries are now focusing their attention towards adopting healthcare staffing model. The novel strategy is assisting medical professionals in improving clinical quality, along with enhancing patient satisfaction. With the world facing shortage of trained healthcare workers, governments are devising a wide range of innovative strategies with an intention of saving precious human lives. As a result, healthcare staffing is gaining acceptance among several hospitals, nursing homes, as well as pharmaceutical companies. Healthcare staffing is an expanding area especially due to the rise in geriatric population, and growing availability of medical insurance for more people. Advancements in healthcare technology have brought about different innovations such as telehealth and medical informatics. Thus, skilled labor is needed to handle the non-technical as well as technical aspects of the new medical devices. Automation and technology is being used by firms to streamline sourcing, recruiting and credentialing healthcare staffing recruitment to ensure that demands are met.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Staffing estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Travel Nurse Staffing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$21.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Locum Tenens Staffing segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. With cost of healthcare continuing to rise, hospitals are adopting measures such as reducing working staff. In this regard, the role of travel nurses becomes critical when these healthcare facilities witness higher workloads. Increasing concerns for minimizing attrition rate and improving profitability margins is fueling demand for travel nurse segment. Locum tenens physicians typically are utilized for filling up for other physicians temporarily or for some days up to 6 months. The staffing model is chosen to address temporary staffing shortages occurring due to staff illnesses, vacancies and other reasons. Benefits offered including cost efficiency and growing physician preference to work as locum tenens are fueling market growth.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
The Healthcare Staffing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 58.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.7 Billion by the year end of the analysis period. Better healthcare infrastructural availability together with constant R&D proficiencies to offer better healthcare facilities spur growth in North America region. Due to presence of large patient pool, demand for healthcare staffing in Asia-Pacific is gaining momentum. Absence of adequate medical facilities is fueling demand for healthcare staffing in the region.
Allied Healthcare Staffing Segment to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026
Allied healthcare professional differ from nursing, pharmacy and medicine personnel, as they work in healthcare facilities mainly to ensure appropriate functioning of the healthcare system by offer technical, diagnostic, therapeutic and support services. Allied healthcare staffing includes workforce such as assistive personnel, technicians like community health aides, dental assistants & technicians, home health aides, OR technicians, pharmacy assistants, and radiology technicians among others. In the global Allied Healthcare Staffing segment, USA, Canada, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$842.9 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured)
- Adecco Group
- Almost Family
- AMN Healthcare
- Aureus Medical Group
- CHG Management, Inc.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
- Envisions Healthcare Corporation
- Healthcare Staffing Services
- inVentiv Health
- LocumTenens.com
- Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.
- Supplemental Health Care
- Syneos Health, Inc.
- TeamHealth
- Vista Staffing Solutions
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031763/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the Pandemic, Healthcare Staffing Comes to Rescue Hiring
Challenges of Healthcare Facilities
Lowering the Burden on Contingent Staff during Pandemic
Pandemics’ Impact on Recruitment Strategies
Shortage of Nurses Plagues the Healthcare Industry During the
Pandemic
An Introduction to Healthcare Staffing
Benefits of Temporary Healthcare Staffing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Travel Nurse Staffing Leads Healthcare Staffing Market
North America: The Largest Regional Market
Competition
M&A Activity Continues to Strengthen in Healthcare Staffing Market
EXHIBIT 2: Healthcare Staffing M&A Activity: Number of
Transactions for 2017-2021
EXHIBIT 3: Number of M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing
Market by Segment for 2019 & 2020
Major M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing Market for 2020
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Global Megatrends Transform the Workforce Landscape,
Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence than Ever Before
Myriad Benefits of Staffing Agencies Drive Market Growth
Shortage of Healthcare Personnel & Nurses Enhances Importance
of Healthcare Staffing Services
EXHIBIT 4: Density of Medical Doctors and Nursing & Midwifery
Personnel per 10,000 Population by Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Global Healthcare Worker Distribution: % of Global
Workforce and % of Disease Burden by Region
Staffing Firms Ensure Availability of Reliable, Qualified and
Certified Healthcare Workforce
Effective Communication, Training, and Recognition: Critical to
Staff Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction
Notable Trends in the Healthcare Staffing Market
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for
Healthcare Services Drive Healthcare Staffing Demand
EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 7: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 8: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045
EXHIBIT 11: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Presents
Opportunities for Healthcare Staffing Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Healthcare System?s Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs
Opportunities for Staffing Agencies
EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
EXHIBIT 15: Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments
Driven by COVID-19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by
Funding (In US$ Million) for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Telehealth Visits in the US (In Million) for the
Year 2020
Travel Nursing Market: A Leading Healthcare Traffic Sector
Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Benefiting from Rising Demand
for Temporary Workforce
Rise of Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Telehealth Nursing
How is Technology Impacting the Healthcare Staffing Market?
Digitization of Healthcare Staffing and the Growing Relevance
of Medical Freelancing
Select Major Freelance Medical Platforms
Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Positively Influence the
Healthcare Staffing Market
EXHIBIT 17: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 18: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the
US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel Nurse
Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Travel Nurse Staffing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Travel Nurse Staffing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Locum Tenens
Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Locum Tenens Staffing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Locum Tenens Staffing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Allied Healthcare
Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Allied Healthcare Staffing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Allied Healthcare
Staffing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Per Diem Nurse
Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Per Diem Nurse Staffing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Per Diem Nurse Staffing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Healthcare Staffing Market in the US: An Overview
COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbates Staffing Shortage Scenario in
Healthcare Industry
EXHIBIT 19: Healthcare Unemployment Rate and Healthcare
Vacancies Rate in the US for the Period Dec-2019 to Aug-2021
Competition
EXHIBIT 20: US Healthcare Staffing Market: Percentage Revenue
Breakdown of Leading Players for 2020
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Staffing
by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing
by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare Staffing
by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by Service
Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied
Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by
Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare
Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,
Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem
Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens
Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse
Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing
by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,
Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem
Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing
by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare
Staffing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,
Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 162
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031763/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________