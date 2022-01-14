Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Reach US$4.4 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031760/?utm_source=GNW
The market expansion is triggered by implementation of healthcare IT interoperability regulations in various countries. Government agencies in countries like the US have made it mandatory for healthcare organizations to comply with interoperability guidelines. Factors such as policy requirements and governmental regulations are creating strong demand for data integration and analytics systems. These factors are pushing the uptake of healthcare IT applications and slated to benefit providers of healthcare interoperability systems. Ongoing shift towards value-base patient care along with emergence of innovative healthcare delivery models is expected to boost adoption of healthcare interoperability systems. The demand for these solutions is also propelled by the need to ensure connectivity of medical devices and systems through the care continuum. The market is likely to receive a major impetus from increasing uptake of app integration, application programming interface integration, data integration, data cleansing, data interoperability and data analytics solutions. The EHR Incentive Programs have been renamed Promoting Interoperability and the 21st Century Cures Act. Seamless and safe exchange of information across the healthcare ecosystem will facilitate digital health achieving its optimal potential.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.4% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.1% share of the global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market. The global market is led by the services segment owing to increasing transition of healthcare facilities towards cloud-based platforms and cloud computing. The move enables users to reduce operating costs and improve performance of various processes and applications. Growth in the software segment is due to increasing requirement for seamless access to patient data coupled with adoption of healthcare IT solutions for quality care delivery and enhanced patient satisfaction.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $187.7 Million by 2026
The Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51.94% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$187.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$203.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America retains the imposing position in the healthcare interoperability solutions market and accounts for the majority stake due to increasing demand for quality and efficient healthcare delivery along with the pressing requirement to curb healthcare expenditure. The market growth is fueled by rising implementation of EHR across healthcare organizations. Future expansion of the regional market is poised to be favored by favorable regulations and initiatives to improve efficiency of the healthcare system. The market in Asia-Pacific region is buoyed by high burden on the healthcare system that requires advanced interoperability solutions to increase the efficiency and productivity.
Select Competitors (Total 68 Featured)
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- EPIC Systems Corporation
- Infor, Inc.
- Interfaceware, Inc.
- Intersystems Corporation
- Jitterbit
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.
- Orion Health Group Limited
- OSP Labs
- Quality Systems
- Visolve, Inc.

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
Merits of Healthcare Interoperability
Barriers to Healthcare Interoperability
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Impetus to Healthcare
Interoperability Solutions
Importance of Healthcare Interoperability Picks up Momentum in
the Covid-19 Era
Global Market Overview and Prospects
Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market to Glimmer
with Robust Health
Drivers Pushing Healthcare Interoperability Market Forward into
Bright Future
Services Segment Claims Dominating Share
Diagnosis Dominates Applications Category
Hospitals Remain Primary End-Use Segment
North America Sways Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
Market with Majority Stake
Competitive Scenario
New Product Launch & Portfolio Expansion: Strategies to Stay
Competitive in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Salient Factors with Pivotal Role Cause Shift towards
Healthcare Interoperability
Focus on Patient-Centered Care Delivery Highlights the Growing
Need for Interoperability
Sharp Rise in Clinical Data Volume and Streamlining Imaging
Workflow Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Growing Patient Volume, Data Privacy Concerns and Need for
Accuracy in Data Management Drive Market Demand
Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand
for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
EXHIBIT 2: Global Healthcare IT Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Spending by Sector
Large Installation Base of EHR Systems Drives the Need for EHR
Interoperability
Factors Triggering Adoption of EHR
Rise in Integration of Disruptive Technologies in EHR
EHR Interoperability and Associated Issues
Digitalization of Healthcare and Technological Advancements
Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Digital Health Funding (in US$ billion): 2015-2020
Healthcare System?s Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs
Opportunity for Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
EXHIBIT 5: Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven
by Covid-19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding
(In US$ Million) for the Year 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Telehealth Visits in the U.S (In Million) for the
Year 2020
COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics
Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the
Covid-19 Era
The Move to Cloud Gains Momentum
Cloud-based EHR Systems
Rise in Funding to Drive Market Expansion
Increasing Usage of Smart Devices Bodes Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Growing Deployment of Smart Devices Across Healthcare Augments
the Need for Data Interoperability
IoMT: The New Healthcare ?Tech? Evolution - A Key Market Driver
EXHIBIT 8: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 9: Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million:
2018-2025
Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with
Increasing Influx of IoT
Big Data Analytics Playing a Pivotal Role in Healthcare
EXHIBIT 10: Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and
2025 (in exabytes)
Rising Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs to Propel Demand for
Healthcare Interoperability Solutions
Use of EHRs and HIEs to Cut Down Healthcare Costs
Pressing Need to Curb Healthcare Costs Drive Interoperability
Solutions Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on
Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 13: Aging Population Steps-Up The Burden on Healthcare:
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Interoperability Challenges and Solutions
The Route to Improving Healthcare Interoperability
Transitioning to Advanced Data Infrastructures
Enforcing New Industry Standards
Supporting and Updating Systems
Regulations for Interoperability Standards Drive Market Growth
Information Blocking Final Rule
Interoperability and Patient Access Final Rule (CMS-9115-F)
Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-9123-F)
US Updates Regulatory Regime with New Rules
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

