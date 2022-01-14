The Boss Brand Launches the Ultimate Guide to Social Media Success … The TAKEOVER EDITION

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creating globally with a 100% remote team, The Boss Brand is a digital marketing management and content creation agency that has created the ultimate guide for people to achieve social media success. The Boss Brand team works daily to empower great ideas and believes that great content comes from great people and brands. With that in mind, it cultivated a guide to offer insights into the top tools and features for Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The TAKEOVER EDITION is for small businesses, influencers, and content creators who want to learn the skills needed to evolve their social media - one digital file at a time. Each file goes in-depth to explain what needs to be done to be a top performer on social media.

What's in The Boss Brand Playbook?

In-depth details on the tools and features for Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

A TON of visual aids to demonstrate the tools and features

Learn how to reach targeted audiences with "mock" examples displaying a variety of consumer profiles

Understand the objectives and goals on each platform and become a "top-performing" account

A detailed Strategy Map on each platform showcasing The Boss Brand's recommended post type and frequency

What is stopping people from reaching their social media goals?

The Boss Brand took out the guesswork. Now, all there is to do is download a copy of the Takeover Edition; each file starts at just $6.

To contact The Boss Brand, please email hello@mybossbrand.com.







