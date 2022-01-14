English Finnish

Panostaja Oyj Annual Financial Report 14th January 2022, 14.00 p.m.

Panostaja Group Annual Report and Report on the Management and Control System 2021 published

Panostaja Group´s Annual Report 2021 with Financial Statements for the financial year

November 1, 2020-October 31, 2021 has been published today.

Link to the Annual Report: https://vuosikertomus.panostaja.fi/en/2021

Additionally, Panostaja Group´s Remuneration Report and Report on the Management and Control System as well as EU Taxonomy Report for the financial year November 1, 2020-October 31, 2021 have been published today.

Financial Statements, Remuneration Report, Report on the Management and Control System and EU Taxonomy Report are attached to this release. The Reports can also be read at www.panostaja.fi/en.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311

Panostaja is an investment company that acts as an active shareholder to develop Finnish enterprises. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. With its partners, Panostaja increases the group’s shareholder value and creates new Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a holding in five investments. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2021 financial year, the group’s net sales totalled MEUR 133.0.

