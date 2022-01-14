Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Market to Reach US$27.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031441/?utm_source=GNW

Polymers are used in the making of several exterior and interior vehicle parts such as panel, dashboard, bumper, trim, wheelhouse, powertrain, other components under the hood, roof components, and components in the doors, among others. Battery-powered electric vehicles or BEVs increased production is propelling the advancement of high-performance polymers having enhanced properties to satisfy the requirements of electric propulsion. BEV sales are anticipated to increase constantly as BEV technology is developing simultaneously with energy density and battery capacity whereas the vehicles are getting more autonomous and more connected. Polymers consumption in the automotive sector is anticipated to grow constantly and the growth rates are anticipated to be based on applications and types of plastic used in automobiles, recycling efforts of various regions, and interpolymer substitution. The plastics` growth rate such as PA, PP, PE, and PC is estimated to increase with the EVs` introduction, whereas the engineering plastics` consumption is estimated to reduce.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Vehicle Polymers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% over the analysis period. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 40.9% CAGR to reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Elastomers segment is readjusted to a revised 35.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 44% share of the global Electric Vehicle Polymers market. Engineering plastics offer better physical and mechanical stability, durability, and dimensional stability, and simultaneously give the EVs an aesthetic look. Elastomers are generated by combining polymers using chemical bonds for achieving the crosslinking structure and offer high elongation and elasticity against breaking and cracking. Elastomers are utilized as sealants and rubbers in EVs for tire manufacturing, and the majority of the elastomers` demand is for tire manufacturing and insulation in cars.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $850.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2026



The Electric Vehicle Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$850.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 43.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.4% and 36.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 34.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific leads the market, due to increasing concern regarding the environment, increased government initiatives to encourage green transportation, and EV manufacturers` ambitious business expansion strategies in China, South Korea, and Japan.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Structural Shifts in Automotive Industry Affects the EV

Polymers Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Electric Vehicle Polymers

Market Prospects

EV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto

Industry in 2021 & 2022. EVs to Also Feel the Pain

EXHIBIT 4: Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto

Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

An Introduction to Electric Vehicle Polymers

Polymers Provide Reliability, Performance and Protection

Plastics & Electric Vehicles: The Power of Two for Greener

Transportation

Plastics Caters to Specific Needs of Electric Vehicles

Past, Present & Future of EVs

EXHIBIT 5: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto

Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery

Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Vehicles:

Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs in US$ per kWh

for Years 2016, 2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 6: Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs at

the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in

the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of

Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles

(In Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020

Electric Vehicle Makers Hustle to Make Changes by Embracing

Polymer Parts

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polymers Transforming the Global EV Industry

Increasing Use of Polymers in Automobiles

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 7: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Engineering

Plastics, and Elastomers

Analysis by Component

EXHIBIT 8: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Component

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Interior,

Exterior, and Powertrain System

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 9: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market by Region:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 10: World Electric Vehicle Polymers Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable

Increase in Carbon Footprint

EXHIBIT 11: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport

Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030,

2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out

of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an

Electrified Future

EXHIBIT 12: Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency

Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles,

Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area

for Sustainability Action

EXHIBIT 13: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to

Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the

Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction

Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per

Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

and 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an

Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in

Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020

and 2022

Demand for Sustainability to Drive Sales of EVs

Adoption of Advanced Plastics and Polymer Composites Provides

Clear Advantage for EV Uptake

EXHIBIT 15: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Polymers to Electrify Vehicle Electrification Trend with

Lightweighting & Better Range

Sophisticated Polymers Set Perfect Stage for Automotive

Lightweighting

Polymers: Bright Future in Manufacturing Electric Vehicle

Thermal Conductive Polymer Material for EV Market Vrooms with

Electric Vehicle Boom

Advantages Weigh in More with Usage of Polymers in EV and Other

Vehicles

Polymer Demand Vis-à-vis EV Production

Select Innovations and Advances

?Smart? Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

EXHIBIT 16: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In

Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023,

2026, 2029 & 2030

Fewer Distribution Channels - A Key Challenge to Overcome

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term

Growth of Electric Vehicles Market

Expanding Global Population

EXHIBIT 17: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

EXHIBIT 18: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

EXHIBIT 19: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 20: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 21: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 22: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

EXHIBIT 23: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region

(in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 24: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Developing Countries: 2021E

Rising Living Standards



