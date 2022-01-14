Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market to Reach 679.7 Thousand Units by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031427/?utm_source=GNW

The outlook for the world commercial vehicles market for the near-term remains stable encouraged by the improving global economic growth, promising signs of slow resurgence in pent-up demand and gradual picking up of growth momentum in both developed and developing countries. Against this backdrop for CVs, electric CVs are poised to witness strong demand supported by the confluence for factors encompassing recovering fleet expansion plans, stringent emission norms, regulations phasing out of fossil fuel vehicles, declining cost of EVs and improving performance and conducive regulations and incentives for purchase of EVs. As a result, electrification of commercial vehicles will continue to emerge as a prominent trend that is expected to find penetration in both off

and on-highway segments. A large number of OEMs and startups are developing fully-electric commercial vehicles, even before the regulatory push. The increasing focus on fuel economy and sustainability is bound to drive the significance of electrically-powered trucks and lithium-based batteries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Commercial Vehicles estimated at 185.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 679.7 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis period. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.7% CAGR to reach 776.5 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Propulsion Types segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Electric Commercial Vehicles market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 17.9 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 402.5 Thousand Units by 2026



The Electric Commercial Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.9 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 402.5 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 22.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 555.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Electric CVs are already finding favor in all the regional markets across the world, and their uptake remains visibly high in the developed regions of North America, Europe and Japan. While the US continues to retain its standing as a leading commercial vehicle manufacturing nation, the Asia-Pacific market is developing into a region laden with tremendous potential in terms of production. Growing demand for commercial vehicles including buses and trucks in economies such as China and India is driving an increase in domestic production of CVs in Asia.





Select Competitors (Total 112 Featured)



AB Volvo

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co.,LTD.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

EBUSCO B.V.

Ford Motor Company

NFI Group Inc.

Olectra Greentech Limited

Proterra Inc.

Rivian

Tata Motors Limited

Tesla Inc.

Traton SE

VDL Groep

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Hard-Nosed Focus on Sustainability Provides the Foundation for

Growth in the Market

Sustainability, a Disrupter for a Better Future

EXHIBIT 1: Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an

Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in

Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020

and 2022

Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable

Increase in Carbon Footprint

EXHIBIT 2: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport

Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030,

2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out

of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an

Electrified Future

Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles,

Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area

for Sustainability Action

EXHIBIT 3: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to

Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the

Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction

Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per

Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018

and 2020

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 4: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,

Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

EXHIBIT 5: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 6: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 7: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Commercial Vehicles (CV) Industry Was Impacted by the

Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 9: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)

CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period

Everything You Need to Know About Commercial Vehicles &

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

EXHIBIT 10: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto

Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery

Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Commercial

Vehicles EVs: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs

In US$ per kWh for Years 2016, 2020, 2025, and 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs

at the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in

the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of

Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles (In

Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Encouraging Outlook for CVs Bodes Well for Electric CVs

The Outlook Brings Good News for Electric CVs

Joe Biden?s Clean Energy Policy to Boost Sales of EVs in the

United States

A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global

Trade & Retail Brings Cheer for Electric Trucks

EXHIBIT 12: A Robust Freight Trucking Outlook Increases the

Chances of Operators Having More EVs in their Fleet: Global

Freight Trucking Revenues for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

(In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region

Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto

Industry in 2021 & 2022. Electric CVs to Also Feel the Pain

Chip Shortages Trigger Production Halts

EXHIBIT 13: Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto

Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021

Big Blow to Planned Production Impacts All in the Supply Chain

Long Gestation Periods for Capacity Expansion, a Prime Factor

Challenging a Quick Supply Rebound

EXHIBIT 14: Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time

Consuming & Can Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time

Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter

Automakers Left With NO Alternative But to Brace for Continued

Pain

Distributed Energy (DE) Provides the Infrastructure Foundation

for the Adoption & Proliferation of Electric CVs

The World Plans for a Distributed Energy Future

EXHIBIT 15: Distributed Generation to Power EV Charging

Infrastructure & Catalyze Adoption of Electric CVs: Global

Investments in Distributed Generation (DG) (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here?s How it Benefits the EV Charging Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 16: Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the

Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by

Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load:

Global Investments in Smart Grids (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Robust Spike in e-Commerce Sales Bodes Well for Electrified

Last Mile Delivery

EXHIBIT 17: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

e-Commerce Induced Growth in Urban Logistics Drives

Opportunities for EV Last Mile Delivery

Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for

Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs

Hybrid Commercial Vehicles in the Spotlight

Advancements in Battery Technologies Remains Vital for Electric

Vehicle Domination

EXHIBIT 18: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In

Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023,

2026, 2029 & 2030

Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries

?Smart? Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries

Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs

EXHIBIT 19: FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the

Years 2030 and 2050

Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Future Market Growth

With the Future of Commercial Transportation Being Electric,

Here?s How Fleet Operators Can Be Prepared

Commercial EVs Disrupt Fleet Management

AI Powers the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem



