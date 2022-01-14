Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market to Reach 679.7 Thousand Units by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031427/?utm_source=GNW
The outlook for the world commercial vehicles market for the near-term remains stable encouraged by the improving global economic growth, promising signs of slow resurgence in pent-up demand and gradual picking up of growth momentum in both developed and developing countries. Against this backdrop for CVs, electric CVs are poised to witness strong demand supported by the confluence for factors encompassing recovering fleet expansion plans, stringent emission norms, regulations phasing out of fossil fuel vehicles, declining cost of EVs and improving performance and conducive regulations and incentives for purchase of EVs. As a result, electrification of commercial vehicles will continue to emerge as a prominent trend that is expected to find penetration in both off
and on-highway segments. A large number of OEMs and startups are developing fully-electric commercial vehicles, even before the regulatory push. The increasing focus on fuel economy and sustainability is bound to drive the significance of electrically-powered trucks and lithium-based batteries.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Commercial Vehicles estimated at 185.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 679.7 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis period. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.7% CAGR to reach 776.5 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Propulsion Types segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Electric Commercial Vehicles market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 17.9 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 402.5 Thousand Units by 2026
The Electric Commercial Vehicles market in the U.S. is estimated at 17.9 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.33% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 402.5 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 25.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.1% and 22.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 555.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. Electric CVs are already finding favor in all the regional markets across the world, and their uptake remains visibly high in the developed regions of North America, Europe and Japan. While the US continues to retain its standing as a leading commercial vehicle manufacturing nation, the Asia-Pacific market is developing into a region laden with tremendous potential in terms of production. Growing demand for commercial vehicles including buses and trucks in economies such as China and India is driving an increase in domestic production of CVs in Asia.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hard-Nosed Focus on Sustainability Provides the Foundation for
Growth in the Market
Sustainability, a Disrupter for a Better Future
EXHIBIT 1: Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an
Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade: Global Investments in
Sustainability (In US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020
and 2022
Transportation Industry in the Spotlight for its Unsustainable
Increase in Carbon Footprint
EXHIBIT 2: Carbon Footprint Forecasts for the Transport
Industry (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030,
2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050
Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out
of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an
Electrified Future
Difficult to Reduce Carbon Footprint of Fossil Fuel Vehicles,
Brings the Auto Industry into the Spotlight as a Major Area
for Sustainability Action
EXHIBIT 3: Inability of Conventional ICE Powered Vehicles to
Demonstrate Desired Reductions in CO2 Emissions to Drive the
Focus on Electric Vehicles: Official Laboratory CO2 Reduction
Claims Vs On-Road Emission Efficiency (In Grams per
Kilometer) for the Years 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018
and 2020
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 4: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,
Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
EXHIBIT 5: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 6: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 7: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Commercial Vehicles (CV) Industry Was Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 9: Global Logistics Industry 2019 Vs 2020 Growth (In %)
CV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period
Everything You Need to Know About Commercial Vehicles &
Electric Vehicles (EVs)
EXHIBIT 10: With EV Commercialization Critically Hinged Onto
Cost of Lithium-Ion Batteries, Promised Decline to Battery
Costs Strengthens Long-Term Outlook for Electric Commercial
Vehicles EVs: Cost of Automotive Lithium Ion Battery Packs
In US$ per kWh for Years 2016, 2020, 2025, and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Unrivalled Environmental Performance to Bring EVs
at the Forefront of All Sustainable Engineering Innovations in
the Automobile Industry: A Comparison of GHG Emissions of
Conventional, HEV/PHEV and Battery Electric Vehicles (In
Grams of CO2 Per Mile) for the Year 2020
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Encouraging Outlook for CVs Bodes Well for Electric CVs
The Outlook Brings Good News for Electric CVs
Joe Biden?s Clean Energy Policy to Boost Sales of EVs in the
United States
A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global
Trade & Retail Brings Cheer for Electric Trucks
EXHIBIT 12: A Robust Freight Trucking Outlook Increases the
Chances of Operators Having More EVs in their Fleet: Global
Freight Trucking Revenues for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
(In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region
Global Chip Shortage Mars the Expected Recovery of the Auto
Industry in 2021 & 2022. Electric CVs to Also Feel the Pain
Chip Shortages Trigger Production Halts
EXHIBIT 13: Rising Chip Lead Times Hurt Auto OEMs: Global Auto
Chip Lead Times (In Weeks) for Years 2017 Through 2021
Big Blow to Planned Production Impacts All in the Supply Chain
Long Gestation Periods for Capacity Expansion, a Prime Factor
Challenging a Quick Supply Rebound
EXHIBIT 14: Semiconductor Fab Production Expansion is Time
Consuming & Can Therefore Provide No Immediate Relief: Time
Required to Increase Fab Production by Parameter
Automakers Left With NO Alternative But to Brace for Continued
Pain
Distributed Energy (DE) Provides the Infrastructure Foundation
for the Adoption & Proliferation of Electric CVs
The World Plans for a Distributed Energy Future
EXHIBIT 15: Distributed Generation to Power EV Charging
Infrastructure & Catalyze Adoption of Electric CVs: Global
Investments in Distributed Generation (DG) (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Here?s How it Benefits the EV Charging Infrastructure
EXHIBIT 16: Growing Funds Injected into Smartening the
Electricity Grid to Benefit EV Support Infrastructure by
Enabling More Effective Management of EV Charging Load:
Global Investments in Smart Grids (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Robust Spike in e-Commerce Sales Bodes Well for Electrified
Last Mile Delivery
EXHIBIT 17: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025
e-Commerce Induced Growth in Urban Logistics Drives
Opportunities for EV Last Mile Delivery
Rising Average Vehicle Life Provides a Fertile Environment for
Upgrading to Low-Emission and Fuel Efficient CVs
Hybrid Commercial Vehicles in the Spotlight
Advancements in Battery Technologies Remains Vital for Electric
Vehicle Domination
EXHIBIT 18: Global Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries (In
Gigawatt Hours) in Electric Vehicles for the Years 2020, 2023,
2026, 2029 & 2030
Nanotechnology-Based Thin-Film Lithium-Ion Batteries
?Smart? Membrane for Fast Charging of Batteries
Fuel Cell EVs (FCEVs): Not a Threat to BEVs
EXHIBIT 19: FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the
Years 2030 and 2050
Innovations in EV Charging Crucial to Future Market Growth
With the Future of Commercial Transportation Being Electric,
Here?s How Fleet Operators Can Be Prepared
Commercial EVs Disrupt Fleet Management
AI Powers the Rapidly Evolving EV Ecosystem
