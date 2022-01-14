Outlook on the Interactive Kiosk Global Market to 2026 - Featuring NCR, Posiflex Technology, SlabbKiosks and Meridian Kiosks

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global interactive kiosk market by value, by type, by component, by location, by region, etc. It provides a detailed regional analysis of the interactive kiosk market, including the following regions: North America (The US & Rest of North America), Asia Pacific, Europe, and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the US interactive kiosk market by value and by component.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global interactive kiosk market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global interactive kiosk market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some interactive kiosk market players operate on a local level while other players operate on a regional and global level. Many global interactive kiosk manufacturers are increasing their presence in the developing economies, by competing with local and regional players in terms of quality and price.



Further, key players of the interactive kiosk market are NCR Corporation, Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.), SlabbKiosks, Meridian Kiosks LLC are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

A kiosk refers to a physical unit (often including a display screen and a computer) that displays information or provides a service. Kiosks are usually installed in areas with high foot traffic, such as shopping malls, retail stores, etc. Kiosks can be broadly categorized into two types: Interactive Kiosks and Non-Interactive Kiosks.



An interactive kiosk is a stand-alone device that provides information and digital content for various purposes. Interactive kiosks are considered user-friendly, ensure flexibility, and does not require human interaction.



Interactive kiosks are rapidly becoming a huge part of consumers' daily lives, and have gained popularity in different industrial verticals. The major benefits of interactive kiosks are: reduce business costs; improve the customers' buying experience, enhance customer service, provide accuracy and efficiency, serve more customers, help in saving time, and help in branding and advertising.



