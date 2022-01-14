Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market to Reach US$252.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031411/?utm_source=GNW

Such packaging materials are gaining prominence in the food and beverage sector because of their environmental and safety advantages. Growing environmental concerns is a key factor spurring growth in the market for eco-friendly packaging materials. Rising demand can also be attributed to the growing popularity of convenience foods. In addition, strict rules regarding plastic disposal in numerous regions are also propelling the market for biodegradable solutions. The negative environmental impact of single-use plastic items is driving the market for sustainable packaging in the food and beverage industry. Strict government regulations, packaging downsizing, along with technological advances in manufacturing packaging through non-petroleum products are also spurring growth in the market. The surge in demand for sustainable packaging can be attributed to the enhanced safety and hygiene offered by these products. In addition, innovative products like water-soluble packaging and edible packaging are driving expansion in the market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Eco-Friendly Food Packaging estimated at US$167.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period. Recycled Content Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$119.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Degradable Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.2% share of the global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market. While plastic has traditionally been used for the manufacture of such products, there is growing use of biodegradable packaging in view of the environmental pollution associated with traditional products. Producers are therefore creating biodegradable disposables which can enhance shelf life and freshness of the food.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $32.4 Billion by 2026



The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.39% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates market share as busy consumers drive a surge in convenience food demand. The market is expanding because of the growing consumption of ready-to-eat and on-the-go breakfast foods amid rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and hectic lifestyles.



Reusable Packaging Segment to Reach $51.3 Billion by 2026



With consumers looking for both convenience and sustainability, several companies are undertaking initiatives that will promote reusable packaging and without compromising convenience. Though reusable packaging offers numerous benefits by ensure that waste does not reach landfills, some challenges continue to create hurdles with cost being one major factor. In the global Reusable Packaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$25.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$40 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 145 Featured)



Amcor

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Global

Crown Holdings Inc.

Elopak

Evergreen Packaging

GWP Group

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group

Paperfoam

Printpak Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Company

Sustainable Packaging Industries

Swedbrand Groups

Tetra Pak

Westrock Company

Winpak Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031411/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19

Pandemic

Pandemic-Induced Changes Impact Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging of Food Products Continues to be Relevant

Increased Use of Technologies Promoting Principles of Circular

Economy: The Way Forward for the Food Industry

What is Eco-friendly Packaging?

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Rise in Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods to

Fuel Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015,

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Food Consumption Patterns to Influence Market Prospects

Huge Concerns over Plastic Pollution Throw Spotlight on Eco-

Friendly and Sustainable Packaging in Food Industry

EXHIBIT 3: Global Plastics Usage by Sector (in %): 2021E

EXHIBIT 4: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste

Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E

As Packaging Industry Becomes the Largest Producer of Plastic

Waste, Focus Shifts onto Eco-Friendly Alternatives in Food

Industry

EXHIBIT 5: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons

for the Years 2009 through 2021E

Shifting Priorities in Food Packaging Push Up Sustainable Options

Notable Sustainability Initiatives in Food & Beverage Packaging

Space

Sustainable Packaging Drive Needs Clear Regulatory Guidance as

Support

Strict Government Regulations Drive Growth in Eco-Friendly Food

Packaging Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Share of Countries with Regulations

Restricting the Usage of Single-Use Items: 2021E

EXHIBIT 7: Share of Single-Use Plastic Items Banned by

Regulations: 2021E

Rising Eco-Consciousness of Consumers and Demand for Recyclable &

Eco-Friendly Materials to Boost Prospects

Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Downsizing of Packaging

Technological Advancements to Make Non-Fossil Fuel Based

Packaging Solutions to Drive Market Gains

Advent of Innovative Products to Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly

Food Packaging

Natural Antiviral Agents for Producing Safer Food Packaging

Materials

High Growth Opportunities in Green Packaging Market Bodes Well

for the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Solutions

EXHIBIT 8: Global Green Packaging Market by Application (in %)

for 2020

Notable Trends in the Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Paper & Paperboard Emerges as a Sustainable Flexible Packaging

Option for Food Industry

Paper Packaging Experiences Mixed Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Flexible Paper Packaging Finds Growing Use in Food Industry

Growing Penetration of Corrugated Boxes in Food & Beverage

Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Global Demand for Foodservice Board: Percentage

Breakdown of Demand by Type and Region

Concerns over Environmental Pollution Caused by Plastic Bottles

Use Drives Focus onto Eco-Friendly Bottles

EXHIBIT 10: Global Packaged Beverages Market: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Type for 2019 & 2025

Paper-based Bottles: An Innovative Market with Tremendous

Potential

PLA Emerges as a Sustainable, Eco-friendly Packaging Option for

Water

Proper Recycling of Biodegradable Plastic Water Bottles:

Essential for Adopting Sustainable Options

Biodegradable Packaging Materials: Using Natural Sources to

Degrade Materials

Impact of COVID-19 on Biodegradable Food Packaging

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging

Applications

Rising Significance of Green Packaging Augurs Well for

Biodegradable Polymers Packaging in Food Industry

Customization & Shelf Life Advantages Fuel Use of Molded Fiber

Trays for Packaging in Food & Beverage Industry

Rising Consumption of Eggs to Fuel Growth in the Molded Fiber

Market

EXHIBIT 11: Rising Consumption of Eggs Fuels Need for Molded

Fiber Trays: Per Capita Consumption of Eggs in the US for

2010-2020

Molded Fiber Tray Holders Gain Acceptance for Shipping &

Storage of Wine Bottles

Metal Packaging?s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials

Ensures Stable Demand from Food Industry

EXHIBIT 12: Demand for Canned Foods Presents Opportunity for

Metal Packaging Solutions: Global Canned Foods Market Size

(in US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Innovations, Sustainability and Environmental Impact Add to the

Importance of Metal Cans in Food Packaging

Advancements in Food Canning Materials Augurs Well for the Market

Metal Cans: Ease of Storage & Transportation Sustains Demand

from Beverage Industry

EXHIBIT 13: Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type:

(in Billion Liters) for 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Beverage Packaging Market by Type (in %) for

2020

Glass Packaging: Sustainable, Green, and Pure Form of Packaging

EXHIBIT 15: Alcoholic Beverages Packaging Market Breakdown

(in %) by Product for 2020

Glass Remains the Preferred Material for Wine Packaging

EXHIBIT 16: Global Wine Consumption (in Million Hectoliters)

for the Years 2015-2020

EXHIBIT 17: Global Wine Packaging Market by Packaging Type

(in %) for 2020

Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging

Plastic Foodservice Disposables Raise Concerns Over

Environmental Pollution, Drive Focus onto Eco-Friendly

Alternatives

As Safety Reigns Supreme, Foodservice Industry Compelled to

Place Sustainability on the Backburner

Biodegradable Foodservice Packaging Market Benefits from

Growing Focus on Sustainability

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market Poised for Growth

EXHIBIT 18: Global Compostable Food Service Packaging Market by

End-Use (%) for 2020

Paper Packaging Market Benefits from the Growth of Delivery

from QSRs and Fast Food Establishments

Surge in Online Food Delivery Services Spurs Demand for Eco-

Friendly Food Packaging

EXHIBIT 19: Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size:

(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Reusable Food Packaging: Durability & Strength Benefits over

Single Use Plastic Drives Adoption

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

EXHIBIT 20: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 21: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 22: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 23: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Challenges Facing the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market

Lack of Adequate Recycling Infrastructure Facilities: A Key

Challenge

Toxic Chemicals in Non-Food Grade Food Packaging



