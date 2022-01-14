Insights on the Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Global Market to 2028 - An Increasing Number of Men Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global cosmetic surgery and procedures market is assessed to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast years of 2021-2028.



Factors such as technological advancements in cosmetic devices, coupled with the rising acceptance of aesthetic procedures, are driving the studied market's growth. Over the years, the surgical segment has shifted to cosmetic procedures. This is mainly owing to the advancements in technologies, such as the advent of minimally invasive aesthetic devices and laser therapies.



Additionally, the rising number of men undergoing cosmetic procedures and increasing awareness pertaining to cosmetic surgery benefits are opening new avenues for the cosmetic surgery and procedures market.



Regional Outlook

The global cosmetic surgery and procedures market covers the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to become the fastest-growing region in the cosmetic surgery and procedures market. This growth can be because of the high population base, increasing disposable income, and rising patient awareness about beauty. Moreover, medical tourism and technological advancements have made the region a lucrative market for medical aesthetics. Further, cosmetic surgery in countries like India has evolved significantly, influencing cosmetic procedures among consumers. Hence, all these factors are propelling the growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market in the APAC region.



Competitive Outlook

The established companies in the cosmetic surgery and procedures market are Galderma Laboratories LP, Candela Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Lumenis Ltd, Cynosure Inc, Alma Lasers Ltd, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Ipsen Group, Sinclair Pharma, Cutera Inc, Sientra Inc, and Johnson and Johnson.



Johnson and Johnson is a healthcare company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer products, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. It provides pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, immunology, and others. It markets its products under various brands, such as Simponi, Neutrogena, Clean & Clear, and OGX, among others. Additionally, the company offers medical devices for general surgery, biosurgery, and other procedures. Johnson and Johnson have operations across the globe, with headquarters in New Jersey, the United States.



