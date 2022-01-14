Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2022 Expected Growth USD 86.36 mn | Global Size Forecast till 2025 – Report by Absolute Reports

Pune, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher’s, “Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2022” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Hydrogen Electrolyzers. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Hydrogen Electrolyzers industry.

The Report has been monitoring the hydrogen electrolyzers market and it is poised to grow by USD 87.36 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period. Our report on the hydrogen electrolyzers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers and the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles. In addition, the integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hydrogen electrolyzers market analysis includes the electrolyzer type segment and geographic landscape.

The Major Players in the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Are:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

Kobe Steel Ltd.

McPhy Energy SA

Nel ASA

Shandong Saikesaisi Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd

SwissHydrogen SA

Teledyne Technologies Inc

The report examines the Hydrogen Electrolyzers market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Market Segmentation Covers:

By Electrolyzer Type:

• Alkaline

• PEM

By Geographical Landscape:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America

Our report on hydrogen electrolyzers market covers the following areas:

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market sizing

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market forecast

• Hydrogen electrolyzers market industry analysis

Some Points from TOC:

• Executive Summary

o Market overview

• Market Landscape

o Market ecosystem

o Value chain analysis

• Market Sizing

o Market definition

o Market segment analysis

o Market size 2020

o Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

• Five Forces Analysis

o Bargaining power of buyers

o Bargaining power of suppliers

o Threat of new entrants

o Threat of substitutes

o Threat of rivalry

o Market condition

• Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

o Market segments

o Comparison by Electrolyzer Type

o Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o PEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

• Customer landscape

o Customer landscape

• Geographic Landscape

o Geographic segmentation

o Geographic comparison

o North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

o Key leading countries

o Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

o Market drivers

o Market challenges

o Market trends

• Vendor Landscape

o Overview

o Landscape disruption

• Vendor Analysis

o Vendors covered

o Market positioning of vendors

o Asahi Kasei Corp.

o Cockerill JingLi Hydrogen

o Gaztransport and Technigaz SA

o Kobe Steel Ltd.

o McPhy Energy SA

o Nel ASA

o SwissHydrogen SA

o Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Appendix

o Scope of the report

o Currency conversion rates for USD

o Research methodology

o List of abbreviations

