Global Assistive Furniture Market to Reach US$5.3 Billion by the Year 2026

The category comprises aids and technologies that enable sitting and standing in a secure and safe manner. The aids are essential for enabling people with impaired motor functioning and balance to sit and stand safety. Positioning equipment for instance is essential to ensure equal distribution of body pressure without affecting movement. Assistive furniture comprises aids and devices such as medical beds, riser reclining chairs, railings & bar, and door openers among others. The disabled and elderly assistive technologies in general and furniture in particular is being driven by rising elderly population, rising healthcare costs, and advances in technology. The growth in elderly population is straining healthcare systems across the world. Home-based care is being actively practiced as an alternative to prolonged hospital stays. Technological advances have enabled assistive products to be connected to healthcare networks, and is aiding the shift to home-based care.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Assistive Furniture estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Beds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Riser Reclining Chairs segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Assistive Furniture market. Hospital beds are available in a fully electric or manual range that enables the individuals to lower and raise the feet, head, or the entire bed with just a push of the button. Hospital beds or medical beds comprise side rails, spring support, and adjustable foot/headrests, which are a suitable option for individuals who are anticipated to be off their feet for a long time. People who have difficulty getting in and out of traditional chairs, or who simply want a practical chair for their living room, are increasingly turning to riser recliners. An electric rise and recline chair are frequently purchased by those who need greater support when sitting.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $320.3 Million by 2026
The Assistive Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51.42% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$320.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$207.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is due to increased demand, the growing geriatric population, and the government`s increased focus on patient safety. Furthermore, well-established distribution channels and technological advancements are the prime factors propelling the growth of the disabled and elderly assistive devices market in the region. Increased disposable income and growing awareness among people regarding the usage and availability of assistive furniture like beds, riser chairs, and door openers are estimated to boost growth in Asia-Pacific region.
Railings & Bar Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
In the global Railings & Bar segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$672.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$917 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 156 Featured)
- Ai Squared
- Bausch & Lomb, Inc.
- Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.
- Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing
- Exact Dynamics B.V.
- GN ReSound Group
- Inclusive Technology Ltd.
- Invacare Corporation
- Jabbla B.V.B.A.
- Liberator Ltd.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Permobil AB
- Siemens Ltd.
- Sonova Holding AG
- Starkey Hearing Technologies
- Sunrise Medical LLC.
- Tobii Dynavox
- Widex Ltd.
- William Demant Holding A/S
- Wintriss Engineering Corporation;
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by
the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 2: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global
Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led
Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &
Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &
Innovate to Save Lives amid the Crisis
EXHIBIT 3: Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New
Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health:
(In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement
with Healthcare Technologies & Services
A Prelude to Assistive Technology and Devices Market
An Introduction to Assistive Furniture
Types of Assistive Furniture
Assistive Devices and Furniture Helping Elderly in Times of Need
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Recent Market Activity
EXHIBIT 4: World Assistive Furniture Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Beds, Riser Reclining
Chairs, Railings & Bar, and Door Openers
Analysis by Application: Home Care Dominates the Market
EXHIBIT 5: World Assistive Furniture Market by Application:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Home Care,
Assisted Living Facilities, and Hospitals & Nursing Homes
Regional Analysis
Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Assistive Furniture Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 7: World Assistive Furniture Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,
Europe, and Japan
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Assistive Technology Trends to Impact the Assistive Furniture
Market
Smart Technologies Integrating Assistive Furniture to Help
Elders Lead Better Quality of Life
Smart Assistive Sofa for Older Adults Conceptualized
Building Assistive Technology Tools to Allow Mobility Impaired
People Use a Computer
Rising Online Sales of Assistive Furniture Products
Assistive Bedside Furniture for Helping Surgical Patients
Achieve Early Postoperative Mobilization
Smart Wheelchair Technology
Healthcare Hubs in the Post-COVID-19 Era
Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients
Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers
Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Home Care Market
Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to
Home Care Solutions and Assistive Furniture
Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based
Opportunities
Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of
Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for
Assistive Furniture
EXHIBIT 8: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage
Breakdown by Age Group
EXHIBIT 9: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by
Age Group: 2019
Rise in Vertebral Fractures to Steer Growth
Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to
Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case for Assistive Living
Solutions
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide
by Country: 2014 & 2025
EXHIBIT 14: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity
EXHIBIT 15: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality
Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies
EXHIBIT 16: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age
Group
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 17: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
