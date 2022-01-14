Global Assistive Furniture Market to Reach US$5.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Assistive Furniture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030764/?utm_source=GNW

The category comprises aids and technologies that enable sitting and standing in a secure and safe manner. The aids are essential for enabling people with impaired motor functioning and balance to sit and stand safety. Positioning equipment for instance is essential to ensure equal distribution of body pressure without affecting movement. Assistive furniture comprises aids and devices such as medical beds, riser reclining chairs, railings & bar, and door openers among others. The disabled and elderly assistive technologies in general and furniture in particular is being driven by rising elderly population, rising healthcare costs, and advances in technology. The growth in elderly population is straining healthcare systems across the world. Home-based care is being actively practiced as an alternative to prolonged hospital stays. Technological advances have enabled assistive products to be connected to healthcare networks, and is aiding the shift to home-based care.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Assistive Furniture estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Beds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Riser Reclining Chairs segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Assistive Furniture market. Hospital beds are available in a fully electric or manual range that enables the individuals to lower and raise the feet, head, or the entire bed with just a push of the button. Hospital beds or medical beds comprise side rails, spring support, and adjustable foot/headrests, which are a suitable option for individuals who are anticipated to be off their feet for a long time. People who have difficulty getting in and out of traditional chairs, or who simply want a practical chair for their living room, are increasingly turning to riser recliners. An electric rise and recline chair are frequently purchased by those who need greater support when sitting.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $320.3 Million by 2026



The Assistive Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 51.42% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$320.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$207.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in North America region is due to increased demand, the growing geriatric population, and the government`s increased focus on patient safety. Furthermore, well-established distribution channels and technological advancements are the prime factors propelling the growth of the disabled and elderly assistive devices market in the region. Increased disposable income and growing awareness among people regarding the usage and availability of assistive furniture like beds, riser chairs, and door openers are estimated to boost growth in Asia-Pacific region.



Railings & Bar Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026



In the global Railings & Bar segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$672.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$917 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 2: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &

Innovate to Save Lives amid the Crisis

EXHIBIT 3: Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New

Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health:

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement

with Healthcare Technologies & Services

A Prelude to Assistive Technology and Devices Market

An Introduction to Assistive Furniture

Types of Assistive Furniture

Assistive Devices and Furniture Helping Elderly in Times of Need

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

EXHIBIT 4: World Assistive Furniture Market by Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Beds, Riser Reclining

Chairs, Railings & Bar, and Door Openers

Analysis by Application: Home Care Dominates the Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Assistive Furniture Market by Application:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Home Care,

Assisted Living Facilities, and Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Regional Analysis

Increasing Access to Healthcare in Emerging Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Assistive Furniture Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for

the Years 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 7: World Assistive Furniture Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada,

Europe, and Japan



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Assistive Technology Trends to Impact the Assistive Furniture

Market

Smart Technologies Integrating Assistive Furniture to Help

Elders Lead Better Quality of Life

Smart Assistive Sofa for Older Adults Conceptualized

Building Assistive Technology Tools to Allow Mobility Impaired

People Use a Computer

Rising Online Sales of Assistive Furniture Products

Assistive Bedside Furniture for Helping Surgical Patients

Achieve Early Postoperative Mobilization

Smart Wheelchair Technology

Healthcare Hubs in the Post-COVID-19 Era

Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients

Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Home Care Market

Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to

Home Care Solutions and Assistive Furniture

Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based

Opportunities

Increase in Number of Fractures and Rise in incidence of

Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Elevates Demand for

Assistive Furniture

EXHIBIT 8: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage

Breakdown by Age Group

EXHIBIT 9: Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by

Age Group: 2019

Rise in Vertebral Fractures to Steer Growth

Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to

Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case for Assistive Living

Solutions

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Increasing Obesity Levels Propels Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide

by Country: 2014 & 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In

US$) due to Obesity

EXHIBIT 15: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality

Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies

EXHIBIT 16: Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age

Group

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 17: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



