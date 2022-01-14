Vertex Unveils Edge Computing Tax Solution

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today unveiled its patent pending Vertex® Indirect Tax O Series® Edge cloud solution. The solution enables global omnichannel retailers to configure, automate and deploy containerized tax engines where transactions are being processed, delivering enhanced performance and scalability for tax automation at the point of need.



“Retailers face an ever-growing need to provide a seamless and consistent customer experience while complying with rapidly changing global tax regulations, regardless of how or where customers are engaging with them,” said Vertex CEO David DeStefano. “Vertex O Series Edge provides businesses with next generation tax automation and increased speed, while delivering frictionless experiences to consumers regardless of where and when transactions occur.”

Vertex will showcase its new edge technology at the National Retail Federation’s NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show. The solution was developed to support businesses like retailers who need to process transactions anywhere, anytime, with no latency or dependencies on connectivity. Vertex O Series Edge is an end-to-end solution that enables the calculation of tax locally, in store or in an e-commerce data center to maximize performance and up-time while transactions are aggregated centrally for reporting and compliance.

“More and more retailers are using distributed technology to manage indirect tax calculations and minimize disruptions to customer experience,” states DMA's Executive Vice President of Operations Justin Reinard. “Vertex O Series Edge technology provides users around the world with a centralized on-premise tax engine with cloud functionality that can be deployed anywhere and scale as transaction volume increases.”

Vertex O Series Edge enables consistent, secure, and more accurate tax determination, while increasing performance. The advantage of using edge technology is that users can deploy a series of containers that become distributed networks, improving the scalability and reliability for critical applications.

“In order to keep pace with consumers’ expectations for speed and flexibility, retailers are focusing on the resiliency and performance of the applications that support the commerce and point of sale function,” said Vertex Chief Technology Officer Sal Visca. “The Vertex edge computing solution improves the in-store customer experience by enabling quick and efficient tax determination at the point of transaction.”

For more information on the Vertex O Series Edge solution, click here and also visit us at booth #1505 at NRF 2022.

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

