Global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2026

Laboratory filtration equipment enables sample clarification and particle sampling prior to analysis, sample sterilization, mobile phase filtration, and in membrane-based microbiology. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the growing research and development activities in the areas of medicine and healthcare, and in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Demand for filtration devices is increasing also by the need to make the products pure and safe with minimal risk of contamination. One of the major market drivers is the sustained growth of the pharmaceutical industry across the world. Laboratory filtration is extensively used to in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure purity and sterility of products in drug discovery and development, manufacturing, water purification, microbial analysis & removal, and life sciences research. Laboratory filtration equipment finds a wide a range of applications in the food & beverage industry, as a means to separate liquids from solids and to clarify liquid products. The continuous and rapid growth of the food and beverage industry in turn drives growth of the filtration equipment market. In addition, leading manufacturers are providing researchers and laboratories with easy and cost-effective filtration solutions that help maximize their efficiencies. Other key market drivers include advancements in filtration technology, requirements of higher purity of laboratory samples, and the increasing need for the development of large-molecule biopharmaceuticals.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Microfiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR to reach US$721.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrafiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.3% share of the global Laboratory Filtration Equipment market. Growing adoption of microfiltration is attributed to its high thermal stability and chemical resistance. Further, microfiltration allows high separation facility without the requirement of additional solvents, thus enabling easy implementation and operation of the technique. The growth of Ultrafiltration segment is driven by increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry and a wide range of application areas in the food & beverage sector. Moreover, the growing need for the manufacture of biotherapeutic molecules would also create increased demand for ultrafiltration filters over the coming years.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $479.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $246.6 Million by 2026



The Laboratory Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$479.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$246.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$269.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America leads in revenue generation from sales of equipment for laboratory filtration as most leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are present in the region. Moreover, their growing focus on improving drug quality and preventing contamination during drug manufacturing has fueled the needs for such supplies and equipment.



Nanofiltration Segment to Reach $319.9 Million by 2026



Nanofiltration (NF), the lower pressure version of reverse osmosis, allows salts with only one negative charge to pass through the membrane, rejecting those that carry more than one negative charge. This form of filtration is quite popular in industries such as textile, sugar, diary, seawater desalination, and food and beverage. The process eliminates dissolved particles of size greater than 500amu, and is specifically suited to treat well water or water from surface supplies such as rivers or lakes. In the global Nanofiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$173.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$273.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured)



3M Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

AMD Manufacturing, Inc.

AQUAPORIN A/S

Avantor, Inc

Cantel Medical Corporation

Cole-Parmer North America

Cytiva

Danaher Corporation

Dow Water and Process Solutions

DuPont

GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

GVS S.p.A (Italy)

Koch Membrane Systems

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

MANN+HUMMEL

MilliporeSigma

Orbital Biosciences LLC

Porex Corporation

Sartorius AG

Sterlitech Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Veolia Water Technologies







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

A Mixed Picture for Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry

During the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Global Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market

Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

What is Filtration?

Types of Filtration Techniques

An Introduction to Laboratory Filtration Equipment

Types of Lab Filtration Equipment

Major End-Use Markets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Microfiltration Equipment Leads the Global Market

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies to Foster Growth

Developed Regions Lead Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs

Opportunities for Lab Filtration Equipment

Growing Use of Laboratory Filtration in Healthcare Sector Bodes

Well for the Market

Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Industry to Fuel Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical

Industry Spells Opportunity for Lab Filtration Equipment:

Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (in US$ Billion) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

EXHIBIT 4: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion)

for 2015-2025

Adoption of Lab Filtration Equipment in Drug Discovery

Continues to Surge

EXHIBIT 5: Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020

Focus on Bioburden Control Drives Demand for Sterile Filtration

in the Biopharmaceutical Industry

Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Filtration

Equipment

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical

Research & Manufacturing

Transition towards Pharma 4.0 Mandate Changes to Filtration

Equipment for Biopharma Industry

Increasing Focus on Quality Control Enhances Importance of

Laboratory Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

Robust Demand for Processed Foods to Benefit Demand Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Growing Use of Filtration Techniques in Clinical Labs

Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes Benefits Clinical Labs,

Favoring Filtration Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 7: Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests

Per Million Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on

September 27, 2021

Laboratory Trends to Impact Growth in the Lab Filtration

Equipment Market

Technology Advancements in Lab Equipment to Boost Long-term Growth

Sustainability Focus in Laboratory industry Impacts Lab

Filtration Equipment Market

Membrane Filtration Techniques Find Preference in Testing Fluid

Sample for Microorganisms

Membrane Filtration Emerges as Ideal Technique for

Microbiological Testing of Water Samples

Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities for Membrane

Filtration

Sterile Filtration Equipment: A Common Part of Several Lab

Applications

Integrity Testing Plays a Critical Part in Laboratory Sterility

Filtration



