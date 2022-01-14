Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Reach US$15.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817885/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rapid expansion of the diagnostics domain, increasing geriatric population and rising cases of chronic medical conditions. Clinical chemistry analyzers are widely used to assess kidney or liver function, metabolic state and various diseases. Ongoing technological advances have resulted in better products intended to simplify workflow, push turnaround times and deliver accurate results. The market growth is also aided by rising sample volumes that require high-capacity analyzing solutions. The increase in spending by private research agencies is expected to further propel the market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market. The high uptake of reagents is attributed to their cost-effective nature, optimal sensitivity, superior precision and linearity that ensure desirable performance. These advantages are prompting a large number of clinicians to rely on reagents for precise and accurate diagnosis.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.17% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America enjoys a dominant position due to rising aging population, increasing cases of lifestyle and chronic medical conditions. The regional market is gaining from rising healthcare expenditure, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high penetration of sophisticated instruments and supportive initiatives by governments. High growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of outsourcing of clinical chemistry analyzer production to countries like China and India. China and India is witnessing an increase in medical tourism, which is expected to stimulate the clinical chemistry analyzers market.
Basic Metabolic Panel (Test) Segment to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026
The basic metabolic panel test panels are widely used to test and analyze indicators related to various diseases through routine or disease-specific tests. The segment is bound to gain from increasing prevalence of chronic medical conditions coupled with the preventive healthcare trend. In the global Basic Metabolic Panel (Test) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$582.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd.
- Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.
- EKF Diagnostics
- ELITechGroup
- Erba Mannheim
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genrui Biotech Inc.
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Horiba, Ltd.
- KPM Analytics, Inc.
- Medica Corporation
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- SFRI SAS
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Teco Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trivitron Medical Systems (P) Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817885/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
Impact of COVID-19 and the Looming Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Attains Equilibrium
following COVID-19 Acid Test
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Remain in Dynamic &
Effervescent State
Reagents & Metabolic Panel Test: Key Segments Catalyzing Growth
of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market
North America Displays Strongest Bonding with Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers Market
Market Outlook
Competition
New Developments
Market Challenges
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers
EXHIBIT 2: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 3: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for
Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
EXHIBIT 4: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 5: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 6: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth
Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity
Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive
Operational Efficiencies
Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth
Growing Automation Propels Market Growth
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion
for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation
Picking a Chemical Analyzer
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for
Product Innovations
Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth
Focus on New Connections and Data
Focus on Research and Development
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted
Diseases Amplify Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by
Region for 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Analyzers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Analyzers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Analyzers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Basic Metabolic
Panel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Basic Metabolic Panel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Basic Metabolic Panel
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrolyte Panel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Electrolyte Panel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrolyte Panel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Liver Panel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Liver Panel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Liver Panel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Lipid Profile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Lipid Profile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Lipid Profile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Tests by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Tests by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Research
Laboratories & Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories &
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories &
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel,
Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver
Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid
Profile and Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic
Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories,
Research Laboratories & Institutes and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research
Laboratories & Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel,
Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel,
Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid
Profile and Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic
Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research
Laboratories & Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel,
Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel,
Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid
Profile and Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic
Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research
Laboratories & Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel,
Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel,
Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid
Profile and Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic
Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research
Laboratories & Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel,
Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel,
Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid
Profile and Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic
Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research
Laboratories & Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Reagents, Analyzers and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel,
Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel,
Liver Panel, Lipid Profile and Other Tests Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by Test - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Basic Metabolic Panel, Electrolyte Panel, Liver Panel, Lipid
Profile and Other Tests for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic
Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Chemistry
Analyzers by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research
Laboratories & Institutes and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Clinical
Chemistry Analyzers by Product - Reagents, Analyzers and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817885/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________