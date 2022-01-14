FREEDOM HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES UPDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Stamford, CT, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. ("FHLD" the "Company," OTC: FHLD) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 10K annual report for the fiscal year period ending September 30, 2021.



“I am confident that 2021 will be remembered as a banner year given the redirection the company has taken with the acquisition of Carbon Zero Asset Management (COzero). As part of the acquisition terms we engaged a new audit firm, restructured the capitalization of the company and have begun to build a powerhouse management team with the addition of Steve Lowe and Sachie McQueen to the Board of Directors” stated Brian Kistler, CEO.

The acquisition of COzero was consummated on 12-30-2021 as noted in the subsequent events section of the 10K and all preferred shares have been converted into the common shares as per the terms of the agreement. COzero shares have been cancelled with its shareholders now owning common shares of the company.

Kistler further stated, “With the foundation now in place we will be focusing on continuing the building process for the brand-new and one-of-a-kind Ethereum-based token that allows any citizen throughout the world to join the battle against climate change. Our blockchain technology will allow fractional ownership of carbon credits, making them available to the smallest polluter. This will allow companies and individuals that ability to offset their carbon footprint by paying business and landowners that capture or reduce CO2.”

About Carbon-Zero

Carbon-Zero is a blockchain technology-driven company focusing on providing an Ethereum-based programmable carbon ecosystem to drive the global economy to a net-zero carbon future. Carbon-Zero aims to bring carbon credits more fidelity, transparency, accessibility, liquidity, and standardization.

About Freedom Holdings, Inc. (FHLD)

FHLD is a versatile holding company focused on acquiring and supporting cutting-edge financial services and technology companies. FHLD's multi-discipline approach aims to build fintech platforms with the current focus on the clean energy sector, providing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) driven technologies and carbon credit solutions.

Press Release Contact:

Brian Kistler

CEO

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

260-490-9990