LIDDS presents at Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar

English Swedish

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announced today that Nina Herne will participate at Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar on January 20, 2022.

Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS, will present at 15.45 CET on January 20, 2022, at Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar, an annually recurring event where Redeye invites some of the leading Nordic companies in this field to give updates on the coming year. The event is held between 09.00 and 16.00 and is broadcast on redeye.se/events.

Please register at www.lyyti.in/watch-live-broadcast-fight-cancer .

For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, Phone: +46 (0)70-714 74 57, Email: nina.herne@liddspharma.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact person, on January 14 2022, at 14.00 CET.



LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.



