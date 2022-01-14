Apollo to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 11, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Friday, February 11, 2022, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review Apollo’s financial results at 8:30 am ET via audio webcast, which will be accessible at: https://www.apollo.com/stockholders/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a replay available at the same link one hour after the event.



In addition, concurrent with the completion of the merger with Athene Holding Ltd. on January 1, 2022, Apollo has changed the presentation of its non-GAAP performance measures principally to reflect how management evaluates the performance of Apollo’s business. As previously introduced during Apollo's Investor Day on October 19, 2021, for periods following the merger with Athene, commencing with the first quarter of 2022, Apollo plans to report results for three operating and reportable segments called Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing and present Fee Related Earnings ("FRE"), Spread Related Earnings ("SRE"), and Principal Investing Income ("PII"), respectively, as their primary performance measures. For a presentation on the updated segments and recast non-GAAP measures, please visit the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website.

Apollo distributes its earnings releases via its website. Those interested in receiving email updates from Apollo can sign up for them here.

About Apollo

Apollo is a global, high-growth alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $481 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to Apollo’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis and expectations regarding benefits anticipated to be derived from the merger (the “Merger”) with Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”). These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this press release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “might,” “plan,” “seek,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results indicated in these statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to Apollo’s dependence on certain key personnel, Apollo’s ability to raise new Apollo funds, the impact of COVID-19, the impact of energy market dislocation, market conditions, and interest rate fluctuations, generally, Apollo’s ability to manage its growth, fund performance, the variability of Apollo’s revenues, net income and cash flow, Apollo’s use of leverage to finance its businesses and investments by Apollo Funds, Athene’s ability to maintain or improve financial strength ratings, the impact of Athene’s reinsurers failing to meet their assumed obligations, Athene’s ability to manage its business in a highly regulated industry, changes in Apollo’s regulatory environment and tax status, litigation risks and Apollo’s ability to recognize the benefits expected to be derived from the Merger. Apollo believes these factors include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (formerly known as Tango Holdings, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 5, 2021, Apollo Asset Management Inc.’s (“AAM,” formerly known as Apollo Global Management, Inc.) Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, and Athene’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2021, amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 20, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Apollo’s, AAM’s or Athene’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. Apollo undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer of any Apollo fund.

Contacts

For Investors:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

For Media:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com