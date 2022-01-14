Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market to Reach US$16.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817602/?utm_source=GNW
MEMS is the primary enabling technology for developments in healthcare, transportation, and telecommunication sectors. Advantages such as less mass, small size, low cost, and low power consumption contribute to increased adoption of MEMS devices in telecommunication and consumer electronics industries. MEMS technology is being increasingly preferred in the automotive industry as well for vehicle security systems including the airbag systems. The increasing incorporation of MEMS sensors in several consumer electronic devices is another major factor driving growth in the global market. Factors such as increasing demand for smart devices and the growing adoption of IoT in semiconductors are driving growth. There is significant potential for growth in the MEMS devices market from the healthcare sector. MEMS technology is useful in diagnostic applications, medical tools such as insulin micropumps and endoscopic pills, and medical research. The segment is expected to get a boost, primarily gaining from government initiatives, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.1% share of the global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market. Consumer electronics segment accounts for the most share due to the growing use of MEMS technology in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, digital cameras, gaming consoles, media players, and portable navigation devices during the past few years. Rise in demand for vehicle automation, growing trend towards driverless cars, increase in the number of electric cars, and intense competition within the automotive industry are some of the major factors expected to drive demand for sensors in the automotive industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.28% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$320.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is the largest MEMS market. In Asia Pacific, countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea account for major contribution to product manufacturing and process control. These countries are home to some prominent market vendors as well as contract fabrications companies such as TSMC.
Industrial Segment to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026
MEMS technology allows combining electronics with the mechanical elements in devices such as valves, actuators, and the sensors embedded in semiconductor chips. This ability drives increased adoption of MEMS in almost every industrial sector. Pressure sensors and inertial sensors such as gyroscopes and accelerometers are driving applications for MEMS technology in the industrial automation area. In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.92% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$994.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$607.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured)
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Canon, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- InvenSense, Inc.
- Knowles Electronics, LLC.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Sensata Technologies, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into
MEMS Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market
Pandemic Highlights Importance of MEMS Biosensors
Use of MEMS in Coronavirus Testing
An Introduction to Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices
Types of MEMS Devices
MEMS Manufacturing
Advantages & Drawbacks of MEMS Devices
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Consumer Electronics Leads the Global MEMS Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Long-term Market Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need for Device Miniaturization in Varied Electronics
Devices Fuels Market Growth
Increasing Spending on Industrial Automation Initiatives to
Boost Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 3: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerate
Growth Momentum
EXHIBIT 4: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of
Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle
(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Sustained Growth of Automotive Sensors: Opportunity for MEMS
Market
As Autonomous Vehicles Come to the Fore, MEMS Market Poised to
Benefit
EXHIBIT 7: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 8: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology
Penetration Timeline
Rising Use of MEMS Devices in Consumer Electronics
EXHIBIT 9: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 11: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies
Presents Growth Potential for MEMS Devices
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology:
(in %) for 2018 and 2022
Wearable Devices to Extend High-Growth Opportunities for MEMS
Devices Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of
Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
EXHIBIT 15: Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by
Product for 2020 & 2024
Opportunities for MEMS Technology Emerge in Healthcare &
Biomedical Sector
Rising Prominence of Ultraminiature MEMS Sensors in Medical
Industry
MEMS Enables Medical Innovations
Future Developments to Transform the MEMS Marketplace
Emerging MEMS Technologies and Applications to Transform the
Future Outlook
Optical MEMS Technology Gains Momentum
High Growth Potential for MEMS Combo Sensors
Bio-MEMS: A High Potential Market
Role of BioMEMS Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
MEMS Biosensors and COVID-19 Pandemic
Advances in MEMS Technology to Propel Maritime Sector
Harnessing the Power of MEMS and Nanotechnology
Addressing the Production Issues in MEMS Industry
