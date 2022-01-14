Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market to Reach US$16.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817602/?utm_source=GNW

MEMS is the primary enabling technology for developments in healthcare, transportation, and telecommunication sectors. Advantages such as less mass, small size, low cost, and low power consumption contribute to increased adoption of MEMS devices in telecommunication and consumer electronics industries. MEMS technology is being increasingly preferred in the automotive industry as well for vehicle security systems including the airbag systems. The increasing incorporation of MEMS sensors in several consumer electronic devices is another major factor driving growth in the global market. Factors such as increasing demand for smart devices and the growing adoption of IoT in semiconductors are driving growth. There is significant potential for growth in the MEMS devices market from the healthcare sector. MEMS technology is useful in diagnostic applications, medical tools such as insulin micropumps and endoscopic pills, and medical research. The segment is expected to get a boost, primarily gaining from government initiatives, technological advancements, and rising healthcare expenditure.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.1% share of the global Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market. Consumer electronics segment accounts for the most share due to the growing use of MEMS technology in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, digital cameras, gaming consoles, media players, and portable navigation devices during the past few years. Rise in demand for vehicle automation, growing trend towards driverless cars, increase in the number of electric cars, and intense competition within the automotive industry are some of the major factors expected to drive demand for sensors in the automotive industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026



The Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.28% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$320.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific is the largest MEMS market. In Asia Pacific, countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, and South Korea account for major contribution to product manufacturing and process control. These countries are home to some prominent market vendors as well as contract fabrications companies such as TSMC.



Industrial Segment to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026



MEMS technology allows combining electronics with the mechanical elements in devices such as valves, actuators, and the sensors embedded in semiconductor chips. This ability drives increased adoption of MEMS in almost every industrial sector. Pressure sensors and inertial sensors such as gyroscopes and accelerometers are driving applications for MEMS technology in the industrial automation area. In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.92% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$994.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$607.2 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 113 Featured)



Analog Devices, Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

InvenSense, Inc.

Knowles Electronics, LLC.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into

MEMS Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

COVID-19 Impact on the MEMS Market

Pandemic Highlights Importance of MEMS Biosensors

Use of MEMS in Coronavirus Testing

An Introduction to Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices

Types of MEMS Devices

MEMS Manufacturing

Advantages & Drawbacks of MEMS Devices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Consumer Electronics Leads the Global MEMS Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Long-term Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Device Miniaturization in Varied Electronics

Devices Fuels Market Growth

Increasing Spending on Industrial Automation Initiatives to

Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 3: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Expanding Role of Electronics in Automotive Vehicles Accelerate

Growth Momentum

EXHIBIT 4: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 5: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics Per Vehicle

(In US$) for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Sustained Growth of Automotive Sensors: Opportunity for MEMS

Market

As Autonomous Vehicles Come to the Fore, MEMS Market Poised to

Benefit

EXHIBIT 7: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for

Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 8: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology

Penetration Timeline

Rising Use of MEMS Devices in Consumer Electronics

EXHIBIT 9: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$

Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rising Smartphone Adoption Drives Gains in the MEMS Market

EXHIBIT 10: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 11: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies

Presents Growth Potential for MEMS Devices

EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology:

(in %) for 2018 and 2022

Wearable Devices to Extend High-Growth Opportunities for MEMS

Devices Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of

Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

EXHIBIT 15: Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by

Product for 2020 & 2024

Opportunities for MEMS Technology Emerge in Healthcare &

Biomedical Sector

Rising Prominence of Ultraminiature MEMS Sensors in Medical

Industry

MEMS Enables Medical Innovations

Future Developments to Transform the MEMS Marketplace

Emerging MEMS Technologies and Applications to Transform the

Future Outlook

Optical MEMS Technology Gains Momentum

High Growth Potential for MEMS Combo Sensors

Bio-MEMS: A High Potential Market

Role of BioMEMS Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

MEMS Biosensors and COVID-19 Pandemic

Advances in MEMS Technology to Propel Maritime Sector

Harnessing the Power of MEMS and Nanotechnology

Addressing the Production Issues in MEMS Industry



