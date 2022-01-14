Cerberus Sentinel Announces Uplisting to Nasdaq

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) based in Scottsdale, Ariz., announced that the company’s common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq [Global Market] with trading effective at market open today, Friday, Jan. 14. Previously, the company’s common stock traded through the OTC Markets Group, starting in June 2020. The shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol, “CISO”.



Cerberus Sentinel, and its subsidiaries, offer a holistic approach to cybersecurity to help enterprise customers secure their operations, including data, intellectual property, and applications. Through its MCCP+ (managed compliance and cybersecurity provider + culture) solution, Cerberus Sentinel creates a culture of security from end-to-end utilizing and responding to the needs of each customer.

Enterprises that partner with Cerberus Sentinel are provided a roadmap and team to help them safeguard their organizations, including assessments and testing, remediation, security operation center, incident response, as well as training, monitoring, and alerting, compliance, and ongoing advisement by their virtual chief information security officer service (CISOs).

“The listing of our stock on Nasdaq represents a significant milestone in our growth as we continue executing our business plan,” said David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel. “We believe this listing will increase our visibility in the marketplace, improve liquidity, and enhance our ability to attract and retain talented cybersecurity professionals.

"We believe cybersecurity is a culture, not just a product. Our focus is to bring together cybersecurity professionals to help cultivate a culture of security for our global customers. I would like to thank our co-workers, directors and our many partners for their hard work in helping us reach this important new starting point."

Cerberus Sentinel has acquired a few cybersecurity organizations throughout the United States in the last few years. Recently, the company expanded internationally with the acquisition of Arkavia Networks in Chile.

Boustead Securities, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. Gray Reed & McGraw LLP served as counsel to CISO, Michelman & Robinson LLP served as counsel to the underwriter.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP) with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

