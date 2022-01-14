Global Microfinance Market to Reach $304.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfinance Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799111/?utm_source=GNW

Microfinance encompasses a broad range of services including loans, savings, payment and insurance to help the unbanked population in achieving growth and becoming self-sufficient. Following the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2016, the microfinance industry has been focusing efforts on promoting access not just to credit, but also to agriculture, health, housing, education, energy, and education. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microfinance estimated at US$156.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$304.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for Microfinance, accounting for an estimated 42.5% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$159.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period.



The global microfinance market forecast to witness a strong growth rate in the upcoming years due to increasing number of microenterprises, government efforts to promote microfinance, and lower interest rates. Market growth is being positively influenced by the pivotal role played by microenterprises in driving economic development. Some of the major factors supporting the market expansion are growth of SMEs and lower-income groups, including women across rural areas, their potential to maintain household and social living along with government initiatives to promote fair competition and improve the national payment system. While efforts to serve socially marginalized individuals with quality financial services is driving growth, enhanced risk management, increasing focus on micro-insurance and initiative to raise consumer awareness are creating new growth avenues. Asia-Pacific region represents a key regional market, and growth is influence by factors such as rapid industrialization, strong demand for goods & services, and rising consumer awareness. In addition, the emergence of various Islamic financial services and banks coupled with the issuance of Sukuk is expected to further augment the market growth in the coming years.





Select Competitors (Total 103 Featured)



51Give

Al Amana Microfinance

Al-Barakah Microfinance Bank

Annapurna Finance (P) Ltd

Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd.

Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia

BRAC

BSS Microfinance Ltd.

Grameen Foundation

Kiva







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on the Microfinance Industry

EXHIBIT 2: Financial Difficulties Facing Microfinance

Institutions Worldwide Due to COVID-19 Outbreak: % of MFIs

Facing Challenges for Large MFIs and Smaller MFIs

Microfinance: Holding Potential to Break the Cycle of Poverty

Microfinance Functioning

Key Principles Related to Microfinance

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Microfinancing

Microfinance Market: Focus on Providing Access to the Unbanked

and Alleviate Property Propels Growth

Active Borrowers of Microfinance Institutions Continue to Grow

EXHIBIT 3: Global Microfinance Industry: Number of Active

Borrowers in Million for the Years 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 4: % of Rural Borrowers in Microfinance Institutions:

(in %) by Geographic Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 5: Borrower Mix in MFIs: Percentage Breakdown of Active

Borrowers by Male and Female Individuals for 2018

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Important Growth Mechanisms for Economic Progress,

Microenterprises Emerge as Vital Driver of Growth for MFIs

EXHIBIT 6: The Large Unbanked Population and Focus on their

Financial Inclusion to Stimulate Microfinance Industry:

Unbanked Population as a % of Total Population by Region for

the Year 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %)

by Gender for 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: %

of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Changing Business Landscape Drives Microenterprises to Review

Strategies

Microfinance Presents Powerful Tool for Small Businesses &

Entrepreneurs to Access Capital

Microfinance Industry?s Growing Role in Impact Investments and

Achievement of SDGs

Growing Importance of Digitalization for Traditional MFIs

Rising Adoption of New Technologies to Push Market Growth

Mobile Payments Transform Microfinance Industry Landscape

EXHIBIT 9: Mobile Technology to Play a Vital Role in Expanding

Reach of Microfinance: Global Mobile Payments Market in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Going Digital Represents Inevitable Move for Microfinance

Institutions

Microfinance Industry Leverages Big Data Analytics to Enable

Financial Inclusion

Digitization Raises Data Security Concerns

Digital Technologies Shape Rural Microfinance Market

Enhancing Equity and Accessibility of Digital Microfinance for

the Rural Families

Artificial Intelligence Poised to Transform the Future of

Microfinance

Growing Significance of Blockchain-based Microfinance Finance

EXHIBIT 10: Huge SME Financing Gap Boosts Need for Blockchain-

based Microfinance Solutions: World Formal MSMEs Finance Gap

(in $ Billion) by Region

Islamic Microfinance Emerges as a Vital Tool for Poverty

Alleviation in Islamic Nations

EXHIBIT 11: Global Islamic Finance Market by Segment (in %) for

2020

Large Commercial Banks Venture into Microfinance Market,

Presenting Opportunities and Challenges for Existing Players

Microinsurance Products: Providing Insurance Coverage to Low

Income Customers

Addressing the Risks of Climate Change with Microfinance

EXHIBIT 12: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions an Indication of

Climate Change: Global CO2 Concentrations (in ppm) for the

Years 2000-2100

Microfinance along with Macrofinance Holds Critical

Significance in Financial Realm

Emergence of For-Profit Microfinance Institutions Draws Criticism

Microfinance Institutions to Embrace Hybrid Model

Microfinance Providers to Collaborate with Fintechs

Key Issues Faced by Microfinance Industry

Notable Microfinance Networks: A Review



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by

Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Microfinance by Geographic

Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Banks by

Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Banks by Geographic Region -

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Banks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Banks by

Geographic Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Banks by Geographic

Region - China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Banks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



CHINA

Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis

of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution

Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: China 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Microfinance Market in Europe: An Overview

Microcredit Industry in France: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 13: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis

of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 16: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Geographic Region - Bangladesh, India,

Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by

Geographic Region - Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BANGLADESH

Table 22: Bangladesh Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance

by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Bangladesh Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Bangladesh 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Microfinance Sector Hit by the COVID-19 Outbreak

EXHIBIT 13: Small Borrowers Face Tough Times Due to COVID-19

Pandemic: % Change in Value of Loan Disbursed by MFIs in India

for Apr-Jun and Jul-Sep 2020

Long-term Growth in the Microfinance Market Remains Promising

Indian Microfinance Market Poised to Witness More Consolidation

A Peek into Microfinance Providers in the Indian Microlending

Landscape

Primary Challenges Affecting Competitiveness of Microfinance

Institutions in India

Market Analytics

Table 25: India Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis

of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: India Historic Review for Microfinance by Institution

Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: India 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDONESIA

Table 28: Indonesia Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance

by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Indonesia Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Indonesia 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



VIETNAM

Table 31: Vietnam Current & Future Analysis for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks - Independent Analysis

of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Vietnam Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Vietnam 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 34: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microfinance

by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Lending for Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 37: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Latin America Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 40: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Microfinance by Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks -

Independent Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of World Historic Review for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Banks and Non-Banks Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Lending in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Microfinance by

Institution Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Lending for

Banks and Non-Banks for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 103

