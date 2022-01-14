iPower to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com January 19th

DUARTE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers, today announced that Kevin Vassily, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on January 19th, 2022.



DATE: January 19th, 2022

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JUNHjN

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.