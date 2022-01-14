Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Market to Reach US$176.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621732/?utm_source=GNW
While gears and gearboxes help in increasing or decreasing speed, transmitting power or changing the direction or position of a rotating axis, gear drives are mechanical devices used to alter the speed, torque and direction of rotating shafts. Speed changers, on the other hand, are gear assemblies that are made using gears as an integral basis, and include speed enhancers and speed reducers. Increasing automotive production due to recovering world economy from the pandemic and faster demand growth and manufacturing output in developing countries constitute the primary factors driving growth for the market for gear technology. Shift towards more energy-efficient units like the seven and eight speed automatic transmissions also drives market growth. Fast growing prominence of solar and wind energy also contribute to increased sales of gears globally. Increase in demand for finished products also increases manufacturer investments on a range of production machinery, thus driving demand for machinery parts production of which also warrants gears, drives, and speed changers. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on product innovations and enhancements that can meet technology challenges to deliver better performance, yet at a reasonable cost. Newer techniques such as traction drives, hydraulic systems and electric gears, have made a remarkable foray into the industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gears, Drives and Speed Changers estimated at US$133.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$136.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.8% share of the global Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market. Automotive market is the largest revenue contributor for the combined market of gears, drives and speed changers. Production of automobiles too will grow at a steady pace with excellent increases in developing markets offsetting significant declines in developed markets. Steady increase in automotive production as a result of increase in demand in these developing markets will fuel demand especially for OEM gears and gear drives.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2026
The Gears, Drives and Speed Changers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 19.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$36.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. With many large companies from developed markets such as US and Europe increasingly setting up their manufacturing base in low cost destinations such as China and India and carrying out their production operations from there, or outsourcing their manufacturing operations to regional manufacturers in low cost destinations such as China and India, the sales contribution of Asia-Pacific in the global market has been on the rise. Export demand for low cost gears, drives and speed changers from Asian countries to developed market has also been on the rise thus driving growth in the regional market. Lower per capita vehicle ownership is another major factor driving automobile demand and production in these nations, thus fueling market prospects for these components.
Industrial Segment to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2026
A growing number of industries are adopting automation to circumvent the problem of growing labor costs and also for increasing production efficiencies and reducing costs of production. Labor costs have been rising steadily across the world owing to continuous economic growth. All these factors constitute the key driving forces behind growth for the industrial gearboxes market. In the global Industrial (End-Use) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 339 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Bharat Gears Ltd.
- Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Cone Drive
- Curtis Machine Company, Inc.
- Danfoss Group
- David Brown Santasalo
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Emerson Electric Co.,
- FLSmidth MAAG Gear
- Horsburgh & Scott
- Hub City, Inc.
- Kanzaki Kokyukoki Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Marine Gears, Inc.
- Oerlikon Graziano
- Rexnord Corp.
- Schneider Electric
- SEW Eurodrive
- Siemens AG
- Sumitomo Drive Technologies
- Twin Disc, Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in 2020 with Strong Hopes
of Long Term Recovery
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
An Introductory Prelude
Automotive Industry - A Bellwether of Market Prospects
Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines
EXHIBIT 4: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
EXHIBIT 5: Global Machine Tools Market (2020E): Percentage
Breakdown of Dollar Sales by Region
Market Outlook
Improving US Economy Augurs Well for the Market
Cyclical Upturn Encourages Positive Manufacturing Outlook in
Asia-Pacific
Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand in
Developing Countries
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Outlook for Global Gear Technology Market
Pandemic-Induced Changes in Manufacturing Industries Create New
Demand Patterns for Gear Products
Growth in Automobiles Production to Spur Market Demand
EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 7: Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major
Regional Markets
EXHIBIT 8: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Gears - Vital Component of Automotive Systems
Key Trends in Automotive Gearbox Market
Growing Popularity of Steer-by-Wire Technology Drives Future
Demand for Power Steering Gears
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Gears
and Drives
EXHIBIT 9: Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light
Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E
EXHIBIT 10: Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by
Select Country
Industrial Gearboxes Market - An Overview
Asia-Pacific Leads the Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market
Internal Drive Trains in Mountain Bikes and E-Bikes: Advantages
and Disadvantages
Aerospace Sector Augurs Well for Long Term Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Aircraft Fleet (in Units) by Geographic
Region/Country for the Years 2017 and 2035P
EXHIBIT 12: Aircraft Power Transmission Equipment Market:
(2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Shipments by End-Use
Application - Civil Aircrafts and Military Aircrafts
Pandemic Causes Panic in the Aerospace Sector
EXHIBIT 13: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Anticipated Surge in Air Traffic to Drive Growth in Aircraft
Landing Gear Market
Landing Gears Market for Commercial Aircrafts to Witness Surge
Due to Expected increase in Passenger Numbers
Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry
Promises Bright Prospects
Need for High Quality Gears for Uninterrupted Production
Process to Drive Gears Demand
Recovery in Oil and Gas Sector to Support Demand for Gear and
Drives
EXHIBIT 14: Global Oil Reserves: Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Reserves by Geographic Region
The Present Scenario
EXHIBIT 15: Global CAPEX for Upstream Oil and Gas: 2019-2021
EXHIBIT 16: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel:
Oct 2019 -May 2021
EXHIBIT 17: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels
for the Years 2015 through 2021
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity to Spur Demand
EXHIBIT 18: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):
2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
EXHIBIT 19: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 20: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/
Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China,
India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 21: Global Energy Mix: 1990, 2020 Vs 2030
Growing Focus on Exploiting Wind Energy Spurs Growth in Wind
Turbine Gear Market
EXHIBIT 22: Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents
New Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind
Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 23: Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in
Offshore Wind Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040
EXHIBIT 24: Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs
2030
Gears Used in Nuclear Power Plants to Witness Growth
Robust Demand for Construction Equipment to Offer Growth
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 25: Global Construction Equipment Market: Annual Sales
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2010, 2014, 2018E & 2022P
Growing Demand for Mining Equipment Boosts Growth in Gear &
Gearbox Market
EXHIBIT 26: Global Mining Equipment Market: Annual Revenue
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020E
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Growth
Growing Impact of Technology
Powder Metallurgy Makes Headway in Automotive Transmission
Parts Production
CAD Furthers Gear Design
A Segmental Overview
Gears
Types of Gears
EXHIBIT 27: Global Gears Market (2021E): Percentage Breakdown
of Demand by End-Use Segment
The Evolution of Industrial Gears
Plant Automation and Electromechanical Machinery Driving Gears
Demand
Gear Assemblies Find Increasing Demand
Automatic Transmission Systems Gain Prominence - Drive Demand
for Planetary Gears in Automotive Market
Commercial Aircraft Landing Gears Gain Rapid Acceptance
CVT: A Long Term Threat to Gear Market?
Wide Scale Applicability Ensures Secure Future
Drives
Mechanical Drives Continues to Lose Share to Electric and
Hydraulic Drives
Advantages Offered by Electric Drive Technology Propel its
Adoption in Hoists, Cranes and Elevators
Technological Innovations Power Replacement Market for Electric
Drives
Global AC Drives Market Overview
EXHIBIT 28: World Market for AC Drives by Type (2021E):
Percentage Share Breakdown for Less than 40kw AC Drives, 40-
200kw AC Drives, and More than 200kw AC Drives
Direct Torque Control: New Technological Development in AC Drives
EXHIBIT 29: World Market for AC Drives by Region (2021E):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe,
and North & South America
Hydraulic Drives Too Grow in Popularity
Variable Frequency Drives Continue to Witness Growth
Speed Changers
EXHIBIT 30: World Market for Speed Reducers & Changers (2021E):
Percentage Breakdown* of Revenues by Type
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
