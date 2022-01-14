SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14/01/2022 at 3:15 pm
CORRECTION: Sampo plc’s share buybacks 03/01/2022
Sampo plc’s stock exchange release published on 4 January 2022 mistakenly included an attachment referring to share buybacks made by the company on 4 October 2021 rather than those made on 3 January 2022, as was intended. The other information published in the release was correct. Please find enclosed the information on the transactions executed on 3 January 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com
Attachment