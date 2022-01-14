Rogue Station Companies, Inc./ Everdime Technologies Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Baton Rouge, LA, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rogue Station Companies, Inc./Everdime Technologies, Inc. (OTCMkts: RGST) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 19, 2022.



The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on January 19, 2022. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO Sandor Miklos and CIO Simon Smith in real time.

Mr. Miklos & Mr. Smith will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Miklos will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Rogue Station Companies, Inc./Everdime Technologies, Inc. will be presenting at 9:30 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Sandor Miklos, RGST’s new CEO, stated, “This is a great opportunity for the founders to share with our investors our exciting vision for the company.”

About Everdime

Everdime is a multi-disciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator based in Ontario, Canada, with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. The Company’s principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Fan Tokens and NFTs using the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.