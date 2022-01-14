Global Solvents Market to Reach 32.7 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW

Dynamics of the solvents market are linked to prevailing macro-economic factors such as economic environment, GDP growth, industrial and commercial activity, and growth in core and heavy industries such as mining, oil & gas, metal, and infrastructure across major regional markets. Similarly, solvents market is also impacted by socio-economic trends such as rapid pace of urbanization, rising disposable incomes, growing middle class population, and changing lifestyle patterns, all of which are fueling the demand for manufactured and processed goods and products for use in a range of consumer applications. The stable upward momentum in several end-use markets including paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, adhesives, household care, printing inks, and packaging has positively impacted the demand for solvents globally. On account of the stringent regulatory landscape, the adoption of `Green Solvents` and Bio-based solvents, which integrate environmental friendly attributes with low

to zero-toxicity, and biodegradable, recyclable, and non-corrosive features, is on the rise. Other factors steering growth in the usage of bio and green solvents include their outstanding degradable properties, rising prices of crude oil, and efforts to reduce reliance on petrochemical solvents.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solvents estimated at 26.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 32.7 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach 11.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrocarbon Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 0.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Solvents market. Alcohols segment represents the leading segment in the solvents market. Alcohol-based solvents such as methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, and n-butanol are used in personal care products, pharma manufacturing, and industrial applications. These solvents are not as toxic as other groups and can easily dissolve polar and non-polar substances. Hydrocarbon solvents are derived as a by-product of refining crude oil. The demand for coatings and paints is increasing, driven by increase in construction activity. This in turn is boosting the demand of aliphatic hydrocarbon thinners and solvents.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.1 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 12.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026



The Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 12.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a major regional market for solvents in the world. Economic growth and sustained rise in manufacturing sector investments have been driving demand for solvents over the years.



Esters Segment to Reach 6 Million Metric Tons by 2026



Esters are increasingly being deployed to remove organic solutes from aqueous solutions and used as solvents in lacquers, paints, and coatings. In the global Esters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 987.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 188 Featured)



BASF SE

BioAmber, Inc.

BP p.l.c.

Celanese Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group Limited

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Sasol Limited

Shell Chemicals Limited

Solvay S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID -

19 Outbreak

EXHIBIT 2: Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook:

(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market

Key Properties of Solvents

Classification of Solvents

Key End-Use Markets of Solvents

An Introduction to Solvents

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Alcohols: The Leading Solvent Type

Asia-Pacific: An Important Market for Solvents

Competition

Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian

Companies

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Green or Eco-Friendly Solvents Poised for High Gains in the Future

Rising Adoption of Green Solvents in Various Industries

EXHIBIT 3: Global Green and Bio-Based Solvents Market by

Application (in %) for 2020

Bio-Solvents for Oilfield Applications

Oxygenated Solvents: Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption

Alcohols Continue to Hold Ground as the Most Widely Used Solvents

Dibasic Esters Set for Healthy Gains

Aliphatic Solvents Demand Set for Healthy Gains

Aromatic Solvents: Auto and Construction Industries to Spur Demand

Paints & Coatings: The Major End-Use Market for Solvents

Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key

Concern

With Paints & Coatings Taking a Hit Due to the Pandemic, Demand

for Solvents Also Remains Affected

EXHIBIT 4: Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018-2021

Architectural Coatings: Potential for Solvents Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Architectural Coatings Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2021 & 2027

Vital Role of Solvents in Adhesives Manufacturing

Adhesives Demand Slides Amidst the Pandemic, Driving Down

Demand for Solvents

EXHIBIT 6: Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth Outlook:

(in %) for the Years 2019-2025

Industrial Cleaning Emerges as a Major Revenue Contributor in

the Solvents Market

Electronic Cleaning Solvents: Banking on the Rise of

Electronics Manufacturing

Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective

Performance

EXHIBIT 7: Global Household Cleaners Market: Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation

Printing Ink Manufacturing: Use of Solvents Adds Desired Functions

Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Impacts Growth in

Solvents Market

EXHIBIT 8: Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %)

for the Period 2019-2025

Solvents Find Use for Extraction of Commercial Substances in

Food Processing and Packaging Sector

EXHIBIT 9: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015,

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing

and Assembly

Automotive Production Trends Influence Demand for Solvents

EXHIBIT 10: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008 -

2022

Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials Play a Critical Part in

Aircraft Construction

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

EXHIBIT 13: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process

Operations

EXHIBIT 14: Global Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings

Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2020

Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding

COVID-19 Impact on the Construction Sector: Implications for

Solvents

EXHIBIT 15: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents

EXHIBIT 16: Wood Preservation Presents Opportunities for

Solvents: Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation

Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous

Cleaning Systems

Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry

Adverse Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Alcohols by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Alcohols by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alcohols by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocarbon

Solvents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hydrocarbon Solvents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocarbon Solvents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Esters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Esters by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Esters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ketones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Ketones by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ketones by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Chlorinated

Solvents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Chlorinated Solvents by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chlorinated Solvents by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Ethers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Eco-Friendly Solvents Gathering Momentum

Demand for Conventional Solvents Remains Stable

Chlorinated Solvents Raise Serious Concerns

Regulatory Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

An Insight into the Solvents Market

EU Regulations Curb Toxic Solvents

Market Analytics

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Green Dry-Cleaning to Replace Toxic Solvents in Laundries

UK Government Restricts Use of Solvents in Paints

Market Analytics

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,

Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and

Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solvents

by Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solvents by

Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: An Most Important Market for Solvents

Market Analytics

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Solvents

by Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Solvents

by Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,

Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Solvents by Product

Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,

Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated

Solvents and Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 188

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________