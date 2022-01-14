Global Solvents Market to Reach 32.7 Million Metric Tons by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solvents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW
Dynamics of the solvents market are linked to prevailing macro-economic factors such as economic environment, GDP growth, industrial and commercial activity, and growth in core and heavy industries such as mining, oil & gas, metal, and infrastructure across major regional markets. Similarly, solvents market is also impacted by socio-economic trends such as rapid pace of urbanization, rising disposable incomes, growing middle class population, and changing lifestyle patterns, all of which are fueling the demand for manufactured and processed goods and products for use in a range of consumer applications. The stable upward momentum in several end-use markets including paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, adhesives, household care, printing inks, and packaging has positively impacted the demand for solvents globally. On account of the stringent regulatory landscape, the adoption of `Green Solvents` and Bio-based solvents, which integrate environmental friendly attributes with low
to zero-toxicity, and biodegradable, recyclable, and non-corrosive features, is on the rise. Other factors steering growth in the usage of bio and green solvents include their outstanding degradable properties, rising prices of crude oil, and efforts to reduce reliance on petrochemical solvents.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solvents estimated at 26.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 32.7 Million Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach 11.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrocarbon Solvents segment is readjusted to a revised 0.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Solvents market. Alcohols segment represents the leading segment in the solvents market. Alcohol-based solvents such as methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, and n-butanol are used in personal care products, pharma manufacturing, and industrial applications. These solvents are not as toxic as other groups and can easily dissolve polar and non-polar substances. Hydrocarbon solvents are derived as a by-product of refining crude oil. The demand for coatings and paints is increasing, driven by increase in construction activity. This in turn is boosting the demand of aliphatic hydrocarbon thinners and solvents.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.1 Million Metric Tons in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 12.1 Million Metric Tons by 2026
The Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 15.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 12.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 2 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents a major regional market for solvents in the world. Economic growth and sustained rise in manufacturing sector investments have been driving demand for solvents over the years.
Esters Segment to Reach 6 Million Metric Tons by 2026
Esters are increasingly being deployed to remove organic solutes from aqueous solutions and used as solvents in lacquers, paints, and coatings. In the global Esters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 3.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4.8 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 987.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 188 Featured)
- BASF SE
- BioAmber, Inc.
- BP p.l.c.
- Celanese Corporation
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
- CITGO Petroleum Corporation
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Huntsman Corporation
- INEOS Group Limited
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Occidental Chemical Corporation
- Sasol Limited
- Shell Chemicals Limited
- Solvay S.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID -
19 Outbreak
EXHIBIT 2: Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook:
(in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market
Key Properties of Solvents
Classification of Solvents
Key End-Use Markets of Solvents
An Introduction to Solvents
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Alcohols: The Leading Solvent Type
Asia-Pacific: An Important Market for Solvents
Competition
Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian
Companies
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Green or Eco-Friendly Solvents Poised for High Gains in the Future
Rising Adoption of Green Solvents in Various Industries
EXHIBIT 3: Global Green and Bio-Based Solvents Market by
Application (in %) for 2020
Bio-Solvents for Oilfield Applications
Oxygenated Solvents: Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption
Alcohols Continue to Hold Ground as the Most Widely Used Solvents
Dibasic Esters Set for Healthy Gains
Aliphatic Solvents Demand Set for Healthy Gains
Aromatic Solvents: Auto and Construction Industries to Spur Demand
Paints & Coatings: The Major End-Use Market for Solvents
Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key
Concern
With Paints & Coatings Taking a Hit Due to the Pandemic, Demand
for Solvents Also Remains Affected
EXHIBIT 4: Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018-2021
Architectural Coatings: Potential for Solvents Market
EXHIBIT 5: World Architectural Coatings Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2021 & 2027
Vital Role of Solvents in Adhesives Manufacturing
Adhesives Demand Slides Amidst the Pandemic, Driving Down
Demand for Solvents
EXHIBIT 6: Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth Outlook:
(in %) for the Years 2019-2025
Industrial Cleaning Emerges as a Major Revenue Contributor in
the Solvents Market
Electronic Cleaning Solvents: Banking on the Rise of
Electronics Manufacturing
Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective
Performance
EXHIBIT 7: Global Household Cleaners Market: Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation
Printing Ink Manufacturing: Use of Solvents Adds Desired Functions
Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Impacts Growth in
Solvents Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %)
for the Period 2019-2025
Solvents Find Use for Extraction of Commercial Substances in
Food Processing and Packaging Sector
EXHIBIT 9: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015,
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing
and Assembly
Automotive Production Trends Influence Demand for Solvents
EXHIBIT 10: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 11: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008 -
2022
Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials Play a Critical Part in
Aircraft Construction
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
EXHIBIT 13: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process
Operations
EXHIBIT 14: Global Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings
Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2020
Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding
COVID-19 Impact on the Construction Sector: Implications for
Solvents
EXHIBIT 15: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents
EXHIBIT 16: Wood Preservation Presents Opportunities for
Solvents: Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation
Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous
Cleaning Systems
Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry
Adverse Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Alcohols by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Alcohols by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Alcohols by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocarbon
Solvents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hydrocarbon Solvents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocarbon Solvents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Esters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Esters by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Esters by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ketones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ketones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ketones by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Chlorinated
Solvents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Chlorinated Solvents by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Chlorinated Solvents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Ethers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ethers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ethers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Eco-Friendly Solvents Gathering Momentum
Demand for Conventional Solvents Remains Stable
Chlorinated Solvents Raise Serious Concerns
Regulatory Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
An Insight into the Solvents Market
EU Regulations Curb Toxic Solvents
Market Analytics
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Green Dry-Cleaning to Replace Toxic Solvents in Laundries
UK Government Restricts Use of Solvents in Paints
Market Analytics
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment -
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols,
Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and
Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Solvents
by Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solvents by
Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific: An Most Important Market for Solvents
Market Analytics
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Solvents
by Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Solvents
by Product Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters,
Ketones, Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Solvents by Product
Segment - Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones,
Chlorinated Solvents and Ethers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Solvents by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
Alcohols, Hydrocarbon Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Chlorinated
Solvents and Ethers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 188
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________