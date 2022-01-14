PFS Reports Record Order Fulfillment Volume for Second Year in a Row

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFS (NASDAQ: PFSW), a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider, is reporting record fulfillment volumes for FY 2021. PFS fulfilled over 29 million orders during FY 2021, representing an approximately 6% increase compared to FY 2020.



FY 2021 Operational Highlights

Processed over $3.2 billion in gross merchandise value through fulfillment activity.

Shipped nearly 109 million units.

Opened new fulfillment center in Las Vegas area.

Expanded footprint in existing Dallas-area fulfillment center.

$1.7 billion processed through PFS’ order management platform.

Processed over 118,000 orders and 434,000 units worth over $6.7 million through our RetailConnect omnichannel fulfillment product/platform.

“I’m extremely proud of our performance as we followed up a record order fulfillment volume year in 2020 with another in 2021, fueled by organic growth with many existing clients and new client implementations,” said Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS President. “Our ongoing high level of quality service and differentiated eCommerce services continues to distinguish PFS in the market, especially during holiday periods where customer volumes and demands are high.”

PFS also set a new single day record for orders fulfilled by eclipsing over 387,000 orders, representing an 18% increase compared to the previous record set during Cyber Week 2020.

“Across our organization, each department performed well to support our clients’ eCommerce operations during another COVID-challenged year. As we fulfilled orders, responded to customer inquiries, protected against fraud attacks, and processed orders through our order management platform, we met or exceeded performance expectations. I’m also especially excited about the results of our first full year of deployment of RetailConnect,” continued Thomann. “I am grateful for the effort our team put forth to achieve these record numbers, including setting a new single day record for orders fulfilled. As we progress into 2022, we will continue to help new and existing clients take advantage of a multi-node order fulfillment strategy. Fifteen PFS clients now ship from multiple PFS fulfillment centers, and we anticipate expanding our fulfillment center footprint and product offerings in the coming year to meet this trending demand.”

About PFS

PFS, the business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a premier eCommerce order fulfillment provider. We facilitate each operational step of an eCommerce order in support of DTC and B2B retail brands and specialize in health & beauty, fashion & apparel, jewelry, and consumer packaged goods. Our scalable solutions support customized pick/pack/ship services that deliver on brand ethos with each order. A proven order management platform, as well as high-touch customer care, reinforce our operation. With 20+ years as an industry leader, PFS is the BPO of choice for brand-centric companies and household brand names, such as L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Shiseido Americas, Kendra Scott, the United States Mint, and many more. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfscommerce.com or ir.pfsweb.com for investor information.

