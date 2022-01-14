HUMBL Uplisted to OTCQB Tier

San Diego, CA, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) announced today that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group to move up to the OTCQB Venture Market. Trading as an OTCQB issuer will commence on January 14, 2022.



HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote, commented: “The achievement of becoming an OTCQB issuer is a testament to the hard work of the entire HUMBL team. To be able to meet the requirements of OTC Markets and be listed on the OTCQB market is an important step for the future of our company.”

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a consumer blockchain company working to simplify blockchain use cases in areas such as mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com