Global Home Audio Equipment Market to Reach US$49.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Increasing affordability of sophisticated audio equipment is anticipated to drive more homeowners to embrace these systems for creating an immersive and engaging experience for movies, sports and music. The audio-visual space is also being influenced by rising attention on smart home theaters that yield a hi-tech media room. These smart rooms enable an integrated approach and provide users with a universal remote for controlling their connected appliances for a convenient and futuristic audio-visual experience. The demand for audio equipment is also propelled by easy access to engaging content and programming that take audio-visual systems to the next and more powerful performance level. New multi-speaker and multi-channel systems are supported by single soundbars. Tech advancements such as architecturally friendly Dolby Atmos systems, short-throw projectors, ambient light rejecting screens, motorized window treatments, and large LED screens, are improving the prospects of home theater market. These factors along with COVID-19 have provided the significant stimulus to the audio equipment market and are likely to further favor the market expansion in the coming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Audio Equipment estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period. Home Theater Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Speakers segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.2% share of the global Home Audio Equipment market. Smart speakers are poised to benefit from the growing use of mobile phones for playing digital music. The smart speaker market delivered a phenomenal performance amid COVID-19, with global shipment of smart speakers reporting solid gains in 2020. In addition, the market maintained its strong momentum in 2021 as a result of unabated product demand, enabling companies to reap rich dividends. Some of the most recent trends in home theater world include the development of a multi-screen environment; introduction of home theater with social networking capabilities; remodeling of stereotypical home theater into hybrid home theater, and the use of better wired and wireless home networking.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2026
The Home Audio Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Sound Bars Segment to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2026
Soundbars are enjoying extensive uptake across households following the COVID-19 impetus and increasing availability of diverse content and adoption of home entertainment products. In the recent years, an increasing number of people have started consuming streaming content like free e-books, gaming and movies. The soundbar trend is also catalyzed by the rise of smart TVs and rising installation of home theater systems for enhanced listening and viewing experience. In the global Sound Bars segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Home Audio Gains as COVID-19 Triggers Shift from Commercial to
Home Theaters
Record Surge in Smart Speaker Market in Wake of COVID-19
Soundbars Inching towards Ubiquitous Status amid COVID-19 Crisis
Home Audio Equipment: A Prelude
Outlook
EXHIBIT 2: Consumer Location Preference for Watching New Movies
Post COVID-19
Market Challenges
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Market Share of Leading Vendors in Global Smart
Speaker and Smart Display market: Q2 2021
EXHIBIT 4: Soundbars Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2021E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Homebound Customers Charge Premium Audio Products? Demand amid
Pandemic
Home Audio Technology Exhibits Consistent Evolution with
Addition of New Features
Future Home Theater & Audio Equipment Trends Coming Down the Pipe
Major Design Trends in Home Theaters
Digital Boom and Growth in Music Streaming Drives Demand for
Wireless Speakers
EXHIBIT 5: Increasing Consumer Preference for Music Streaming
Drives Demand for Multi-Room Wireless Speakers for Streaming
Music from Cloud Servers: Global Number of Music Streaming
Subscribers (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015, 2017,
2019, 2021 & 2023
Growing Smart Homes Catalyst to Home Theatre and Other Audio
Products
Exhibit 6: Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
E-Commerce Drives Sales of Home Audio Equipment
EXHIBIT 7: Surging E-commerce Market and Shifting Consumer
Behavior Ensure Steady Demand for Home Audio Equipment: Global
Retail E-Commerce Revenues (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
Growing Population of Music Listeners & Rise of Mass-Market
Audiophiles Augments Business Prospects
Connectivity: A Critical Feature for Modern Speakers
Rise in Internet Penetration and Availability of High-Speed
Broadband Networks to Spur Opportunities
EXHIBIT 8: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic
Region: 2020
EXHIBIT 9: Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries
for 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Device Ownership of Internet Users in %: 2020
Technology Advancements Drive Significant Improvements in
Speaker Systems
Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
EXHIBIT 11: Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base
(in Million): 2020
EXHIBIT 12: Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber
Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2020E
EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million):
2015-2024
Rapid Growth of OTT Platforms & Rise in Demand for High-Quality
Streaming Content to Drive Market Gains
EXHIBIT 14: Global Number of OTT Video Users (In Million) for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerges as a Key Technology to
Induce Market Growth
In-Wall Speakers Gain Consumer Interest
Soundbars Continue to Grow in Popularity
New Soundbars Set to Redefine User Listening Experience
AI-enabled Speakers and Use of Digital Assistants in Speaker
Systems Gain Traction
Bulkier and Larger Speakers Benefit from Better Performance
Capabilities
Rise in Penetration of Large Flat Panel TVs Fuels Demand for
Soundbars
EXHIBIT 15: Global Sales of OLED and LED TVs (In Million Units)
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, & 2026
EXHIBIT 16: Global Shipments of Televisions by Screen
Resolution (2018 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Shipments for HD/FHD, 4K and 8K TVs
A Peek into Consumer Behavior
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
EXHIBIT 19: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 20: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Theater
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Home Theater Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Home Theater Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Speakers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Smart Speakers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Smart Speakers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Sound Bars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Sound Bars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Sound Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Wired by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Wired by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Wired by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Wireless by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Wireless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: USA 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: China 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: France 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and
Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio Equipment
by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: UK 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and
Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound
Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment by
Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio Equipment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired
and Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Audio Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Audio Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and
Sound Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Audio Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Wired and Wireless Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio
Equipment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart
Speakers and Sound Bars - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Home Audio Equipment
by Product Type - Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and
Sound Bars Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 12-Year Perspective for Home Audio
Equipment by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Theater Systems, Smart Speakers and Sound Bars for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
