Company Announcement No 01/2022
Sydbank A/S
|14 January 2022
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S to clarify its expectations for profit for 2021 and to announce its expectations for 2022
Profit for 2021
Sydbank expects a profit after tax of approx DKK 1,400m for 2021.
In October 2021 Sydbank adjusted upwards its expectations regarding profit after tax for 2021 as a whole to be in the range of DKK 1,300-1,450m.
Q4 2021 has been characterised by continued:
- lending growth
- tight cost control
- favourable developments in customers’ financial circumstances.
Moreover an additional DKK 117m has been recognised as an expense, equivalent to the remaining part of the capitalised costs concerning a new capital market platform of which the joint development at Bankdata was completed in 2021.
As a result of the positive trend in customers’ financial circumstances, a net reversal of impairment charges of DKK 104m was recorded in Q4 2021. Consequently impairment charges for 2021 as a whole represent a net reversal totalling DKK 415m. The management estimate related to covid-19 of DKK 325m from 2020 was unchanged at end-Q4 2021.
Outlook for 2022
A positive economic trend is projected to continue in 2022 and as a result impairment charges are projected to remain low.
Profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,150-1,450m.
Sydbank’s Annual Report for 2021 will be released on 2 March 2022 as planned.
