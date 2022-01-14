Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market to Reach US$1.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global is being driven by new technological advances and rising prevalence of many genetic disorders such as diabetes, cancer, cystic fibrosis, and Alzheimer`s disease globally. Factors such as real time drug discovery, cutting-edge diagnostic methods, and advanced treatments will propel market growth. Increasing user awareness, disposable income, and healthcare expenditure combined with rising adoption of customized medicine to treat genetic disease are other factors driving growth in the market. Public awareness regarding the availability of DTC genetic testing in developing as well as developed countries is continually rising. Leading market players like Ancestry and 23andMe are focusing on offering high-quality DTC genetic testing solutions that ensure accurate and effective test results. Growing awareness among Europeans and Americans regarding racial testing is also driving market demand. Another key driver in the DTC genetic testing market includes elderly consumers who take a keen interest in their healthcare, which is intensified by access to genetic test kits that can detect genes whose variations are associated with an increased risk of developing an age-related disease such as Alzheimer`s.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing estimated at US$971.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Ancestry & Relationship Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$915.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nutrigenomics Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21% share of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market. Ancestry & relationship testing is the most prevalent test type, and the segment is slated to benefit from recent advances that are likely to link ancestry testing with health-related genetic testing. Nutrigenomics testing is used by healthcare professionals to suggest personalized diet and nutritional guidance to overweight people to maintain a healthy lifestyle and manage weight. The segment`s growth is propelled by rising prevalence of obesity and increasing R&D related to nutritional aspects.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $440.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $149.8 Million by 2026
The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$440.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 43% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$149.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 13.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$170.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US dominates market growth due to the increased awareness about genetic diseases among general populace, growing tendency among general public to identify early and either prevent or provide management of various chronic diseases as well as technical and scientific advancements made in the field of medicine and science in general. Additionally, the regulatory mechanism in the US is relatively better streamlined compared to other markets. Europe represents the next leading market for DTC genetic testing. The market is fueled by increasing healthcare spending by various governments to ensure easy access to advanced genetic tests.
Predictive Testing Segment to Reach $373.2 Million by 2026
The predictive testing market is recording strong growth, driven by exponential growth in the number of diseases and medical conditions that are identifiable through genetic modalities, surging from a mere 90-100 diseases in the early 1990s, to about 1,800 to 2,000 conditions in the present day. In the global Predictive Testing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$134.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$371 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.3 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured)
- 23andMe, Inc.
- Ancestry.com, LLC
- Any Lab Test Now
- Color Health, Inc.
- Direct Laboratory Services, LLC
- DNA Diagnostics Center
- Easy DNA
- Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.
- Gene by Gene, Ltd.
- Genesis Healthcare
- Helix OpCo LLC
- Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings
- Living DNA
- Mapmygenome India Limited
- MyHeritage
- OmeCare
- Positive Bioscience, Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- Request A Test, Ltd.
- Sonora Quest Laboratories LLC
- Xcode Life Sciences
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Genetic Testing
Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
Different Types of Genetic Tests include
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and
Prevalence
A Prelude to Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing
Pros and Cons of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing
Health Information provided by DTC genetic Tests
DTC Genetic Tests? Limitations
Market Segments
Ancestry Tests
Predictive Tests
Carrier Tests
Nutrigenomics Tests
Impact of Covid-19 on Market Prospects of DTC Genetic Testing
Market Prospects and Outlook
US and Europe Dominate the Global DTC Genetic Tests Market
Ancestry Testing Holds Major Share, Predictive Testing
Witnesses Rapid Growth
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Changing Landscape of DTC Genetic Testing
Regulations to Determine Market Viability
Regulating DTC Genomic Testing in the UK
Data Privacy Concerns to Challenge Market Prospects
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumers Self-Managing Treatments: The New Trend Driving the
DTC Genetic Testing Market
DTC Genetic Testing Players Join War against COVID-19
DTC Genetic Tests for Cancer Susceptibility
EXHIBIT 1: Worldwide Breast Cancer Incidence and Mortality
Rates by Region: 2018
Advances in Genome Sequencing
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Aids DTC Genetic Testing Market
DTC Genetic Testing Presents Lucrative Personalization
Opportunities
Growing Focus on Service Personalization Generates
Opportunities for DTC Genetic Tests
Immense Popularity of Ancestry Testing
Emergence of DNA-based Nutrition Plans Put the Spotlight on DTC
Nutrigenetics Testing
Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
Select List of Available Tumor Markers
Hybrid Approach of Genetic Testing to Bridge Gap Between
Traditional and DTC Models
Oncology - A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
EXHIBIT 2: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Genetic Testing
EXHIBIT 3: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increased Demand for Online Sales of DTC Genetic Tests
Use of Artificial Intelligence Adds Value to DTC Genetic
Testing Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ancestry &
Relationship Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ancestry & Relationship
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Ancestry & Relationship
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Nutrigenomics Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Predictive
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Predictive Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Predictive Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Carrier Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Carrier Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Carrier Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Test Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Test Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Targeted Analysis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Targeted Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Targeted Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Whole Genome
Sequencing (WGS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Over-the-Counter
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Over-the-Counter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Over-the-Counter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts
Paradigm Shift amongst Consumers Spurring DTC Genetic Testing
Market
List of Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Tests with FDA Marketing
Authorization
California to Propose Stringent Legislation for DTC Genetic
Testing Providers
DTC Genetic Testing - A Highly Competitive Market
Regulatory Scenario in US DTC Genetic Testing Market
Timeline of Major Events in the US Consumer Genomics Regulations
Regulatory Authorities Involved in Regulating DTC Genetics
Testing Market
Food and Drug Administration
A Brief Glance on FDA Controls on DTC Genetic Testing
Federal Trade Commission
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Patent and Trademark Office
The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act (GINA)
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship
Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier
Testing and Other Test Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics
Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test
Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide
Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome
Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Advantages of Liberalization of DTC Genetic Testing Regulations
EU Policymakers Need to Liberalize Regulations and Create
Single Market for DTC Genetic Testing
Market Analytics
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Test Type - Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Ancestry & Relationship Testing,
Nutrigenomics Testing, Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and
Other Test Types for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Single
Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and
Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Technology - Single Nucleotide Polymorphism
(SNP) Chips, Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing
(WGS) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips,
Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution
Channel - Online and Over-the-Counter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Online and
Over-the-Counter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 12-Year Perspective for Direct-to-Consumer
(DTC) Genetic Testing by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Online and Over-the-Counter for
the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing by Test Type -
Ancestry & Relationship Testing, Nutrigenomics Testing,
Predictive Testing, Carrier Testing and Other Test Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442614/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________