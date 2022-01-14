Global Prepaid Cards Market to Reach US$2.7 Trillion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prepaid Cards Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336794/?utm_source=GNW

These cards were initially launched as more effective replacements for food coupons and paper-based gift certificates. While still a young industry, prepaid cards are gradually evolving into mainstream market driven by wider acceptance and favorable attributes. Prepaid gift cards are increasingly becoming a part of core employee engagement and reward strategies in various business entities. Governments, particularly in the US, are focusing on disbursing wages, distributing benefits and making other payments through prepaid cards, which not only depict their versatility but also potential growth the market has in offing. Retailers are increasingly selling these cards to improve customer loyalty, brand awareness and increase footfalls, driving sales of prepaid cards. Prepaid travel cards are witnessing increasing popularity as safe and convenient alternative to traveler checks, further contributing to growth in the market. Another growth driver is e-commerce sales as consumers can use prepaid cards instead of credit or debit cards for making purchases online.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Prepaid Cards estimated at US$1.6 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period. Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Open Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42% share of the global Prepaid Cards market. Closed Loop prepaid cards are the most basic types of prepaid cards that emerged as a replacement for conventional gift certificates and hence are generally referred to as merchant gift cards. Closed Loop prepaid cards are mainly merchant specific and can be accepted for transactions exclusively at a predetermined merchant`s location. Open Loop prepaid cards, also known as network-branded prepaid cards, differ from Closed Loop prepaid cards in terms of their endorsement by major retail electronic payment networks and their wider acceptability at all locations where these networks are accepted. These cards are generally reloadable, which allow cardholders to deposit additional funds to the card in case the previously loaded amount is spent.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $612.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $382.8 Billion by 2026



The Prepaid Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$612.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.09% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$382.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$433.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US has been at the forefront of prepaid card adoption. Growth in the market is supported by factors such as rise in demand for prepaid products, increase in online shopping and anticipated improvement in economic outlook against the backdrop of growth in key macroeconomic indicators post COVID pandemic. Increasingly, governments, retailers, corporate enterprises and others outside the US are realizing the benefits of these cards in enhancing revenues and providing better customer service, driving its adoption.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19: A Panic Button for Banks & Fintechs and Boon for

Cashless Payments & Prepaid Cards

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for

the Evolution of Digital Banking

EXHIBIT 2: Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid

Progress Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities on

a Platter for Digital Banking Technologies & Services: Global

Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years

2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Portends Noteworthy Transition towards Prepaid &

Payroll Cards

Interesting Array of Contactless Payment Trends in Wake of

COVID-19

Strategies Implemented by Billers to Support Customer Payments

A Prelude to Prepaid Cards

Comparison between Credit Card, Debit Card and Prepaid Card

Market Segments

Types of Prepaid Cards

Advantages and Disadvantages of Prepaid Cards

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: Share of Prepaid in the Overall Payments by

Geographic Region: 2019

Addressing the Needs of the Unserved/Underserved: A Major

Market Driver

Improved Efficiencies and Transparency Drives Inclusion of

Prepaid Cards in Commercial Programs

Breaking Barriers to Ensure Broader Uptake of Digital Payments

among Consumers

Key Growth Factors

Key Market Restraints

Analysis by Geographic Region

EXHIBIT 4: World Prepaid Cards Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Gross Value for Developed and Developing Regions

(2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 5: World Prepaid Cards Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Canada, Middle East, USA, Europe, Japan and

Africa

Analysis by Segment

EXHIBIT 6: World Prepaid Cards Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Gross Value for Closed Loop and Open

Loop

Competitive Scenario

An Insight into the Prepaid Card Value Chain

Prepaid Value Chain: Role and Revenue Driver by Category

Evolving Prepaid Value Chain amidst Changing Environment

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing

Digital Payments

COVID-19 Catalyzes Adoption of Digital Payments

Banks Go the Prepaid Way

Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %)

by Country for 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Global Breakdown of Unbanked Adult Population (in %)

by Gender for 2019

EXHIBIT 9: Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: %

of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Prepaid Eye the Upmarket

Gaining Popularity among Millennials

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions

Propels Demand

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce

Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based

Payments

Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid

Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards

Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth

Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed

Markets

Impact of Pandemic on Retail & Restaurant Industries: What?s

the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 14: Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market

Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers

Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand

for Gift Cards

Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?

Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option

Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition

Program

Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card

Programs in Retail

Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for

Incentives and Rewards Applications

Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the

Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry

Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay

Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs

Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards

Hold Rosier Future

Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security

Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services

Challenges & Issues

Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge

High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth

Need for Regulatory Tabs

Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The

Achilles? Heel of Prepaid Cards Business



