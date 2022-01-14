Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Market to Reach US$61.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151457/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the ESS market will be driven by the critical need to safeguard people, resources, and infrastructure amid escalating security concerns, and the convergence of IT and mobile technology with security systems. Propelled by ever-increasing security concerns, demand for electronic security systems (ESS) such as alarms, electronic access controls systems (EACS) and CCTV and video surveillance systems, among others, is witnessing significant increase. Due to their capabilities of offering affordable, easy to install and convenient solutions, the new-age electronic security devices are gaining traction among an extensive customer base. Rise in terrorist attacks, vandalism, campus violence, and the resultant need for personal safety, and security at public places such as transits, city centers, educational institutions, as well as borders is driving growth in the ESS market. Other factors responsible for the strong evolution of the market over the years include heightened levels of fear over security among individuals, stringent regulatory mandates, increase in new building constructions, and surging demand for technologically superior yet cost effective products. Rising focus on the development of smart cities in several countries across the world has been another major growth driver for the global market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) estimated at US$39.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$61.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. CCTV & Video Surveillance Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.4% CAGR to reach US$28.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alarms segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.1% share of the global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market. Video surveillance market globally is heading for impressive gains on account of extensive adoption of the technology in increasing number of applications across numerous verticals along with technological advances and rising concerns regarding cyber and physical security. Rise in terrorist attacks, vandalism, campus violence, and the resulting need for personal safety, and security at public places such as transits, city centers, educational institutions, as well as borders have been especially driving the CCTV and video surveillance market over the years. Alarms include all types of sensors and detectors utilized to effectively warn against the unauthorized intrusions. These systems typically include associated control panels and other related devices.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2026
The Electronic Security Systems (ESS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.97% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Electronic Access Control Systems Segment to Reach $9 Billion by 2026
Electronic Access Control Solutions, which relate to the use of technology for ensuring safety and security by tracking and preventing unauthorized access to restricted premises have been gaining significant attention in recent years. Electronic access control systems offer solutions to problems such as workplace violence, terrorism and fraud. In the global Electronic Access Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 634 Featured)
- ADT LLC
- Allegion plc
- ISONAS
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- HID Global
- Axis Communications AB
- BIO-key, International, Inc.
- Bosch Security Systems
- Brinks Home Security
- Chamberlain Group, Inc.
- CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG
- Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.
- DoorKing, Inc.
- dormakaba Holding AG
- Fermax Electronica S.A.U.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fighting Back Against Security Threats is an Ever-Present Need
EXHIBIT 1: Terrorism Can be Bad for the Economy: Global
Economic Impact of Terrorism (In US$ Billion) for Years 2009,
2014, 2016, 2019 and 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Despite the Declining Impact of Terrorism on the
Global Economy, Several Countries are Witnessing the Dawn of a
New Era of Conflict and Violence: Number of Terrorism Deaths
by Country for the Year 2020
Transportation Emerges as One of the Most Vulnerable Sectors
for Incursions
Security Threats & Safety Concerns Spiral at Residential Places
EXHIBIT 3: Ever-Present Threat of Burglary & Home Break-Ins
Drives Demand for Home Security Systems: Number of Burglaries
Per 100,000 People by Country for the Year 2021
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 4: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,
Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
EXHIBIT 5: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 6: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 7: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering
Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Construction Industry, a Key Influencer of
Opportunities in the Electronic Security Systems Market, Was
Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 9: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
Electronic Security Systems (ESS): Definition, Importance &
Benefits
Here?s What to Expect in the ESS Market in the Short-to-Medium
Term
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart City & Smart Home Security and Surveillance Emerge to
Provide New Opportunities for Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Cities Opportunity (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2024, 2027
Rise of Smart Homes & Home Automation to Offer Growth
Opportunities on a Platter
EXHIBIT 11: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities
for Smart Security Technologies & Solutions: Global Smart
Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020
and 2022
Security and Surveillance in Smart Homes: A Review
Automation & Home Security: A Special Focus
Increased Focus on Border Control & Security Opens New Growth
Opportunities for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems
Criminalization of Migration Drives Growth of PID in the
Perimeter Security Market
EXHIBIT 12: Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Pushes Up the
Demand Momentum for PID Systems in Border Security: Illegal
Immigrants in the United States (In Million) for Years 2000,
2005, 2010, 2015, and 2020
Smart Locks & Video Doorbells Grow in Popularity
Smart Locks Emerge as the Leading Growth Category in the Access
Control Systems Segment
Technology Innovations in the Smart Locks Space: A Review
Video Doorbells Grow in Demand Among Smart Home Owners
Critical Infrastructure Protection, a Major Application Area
for ESS
Strong Demand for Networked IP Surveillance Cameras Emerge as a
Key Trend in the Market
Growing Popularity Wireless Electronic Security Systems to
Boost Market Prospects
Biometrics Based ESS Goes Mainstream
Fingerprint Access Control: A Review
Frictionless Face and Iris Recognition Technologies to Take
Over Fingerprint Biometrics
AI to Revolutionize Electronic Security. Here?s How
Drones Security & Surveillance Rises in Prominence
Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology
Blockchain Based Management of Video Surveillance Rises in
Prominence
IoT Reshapes the Future of Video Surveillance
Cyber Security Issues in IP Video Surveillance Storms Into the
Spotlight
Big Data & Edge Analytics for Video Surveillance to
Revolutionize Performance
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
