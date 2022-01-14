SR Scales Adds New Display Option for Veterinary Scales

TONAWANDA, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SR Instruments, a leading manufacturer of purpose-built scales for veterinary and zoological facilities, has announced that it has added integrated wall mount displays to its popular line-up of SRV94X series mobile veterinary scales.



The SRV94XR series builds on SR Scales’ existing series of low rise and lightweight platform scales that were previously developed for mobile veterinary care, featuring battery-powered scales with built-in displays. Through the addition of a wall-mounted readout, this scale now offers a pet-friendly solution for in-practice use. Similar to the mobile series scales, the SRV94XR scales are available in three sizes:

SRV945R – 24" x 36"

SRV947R – 24" x 48"

SRV949R – 24" x 60"



"Our popular low rise floor scales with anti-skid surface have been well received in the veterinary community, especially with mobile vet practices," said Mark Schulz, product manager at SR Scales. "Feedback from some of our customers was that they wanted to use these scales in their practice settings, but with the traditional wall-mounted readout instead of the built-in display."

Additional features for the SRV94XR series includes AC power that enables the scales to remain plugged in, always ‘on,’ and instantly ready to take a pet’s weight. Wireless options are also available. SR Scales will be displaying a number of its veterinary scales at industry trade shows this year including:

VMX, booth # 3301, January 15-19, 2022 in Orlando, FL

WVC, booth # 2433, March 6-9, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV

About SR Instruments, Inc. (www.srinstruments.com)

SR Instruments is a manufacturer of purpose-built medical scales as well as OEM and ODM solutions that address critical weighing requirements for multiple industries. The company’s flagship product line, SR Scales, provides highly accurate weighing systems for hospitals, medical facilities, and long-term care centers. Additional markets for SR Scales’ weighing solutions include veterinary, zoological, aquariums, and waterparks. SR Instruments is headquartered in the greater Buffalo, NY region. The company manages the complete process of customizing scales and weighing systems, from initial design concepts to prototyping and final production.