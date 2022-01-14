Orthodontic Partners Expands Michigan Reach Through Partnership With Dr. Wax Orthodontics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthodontic Partners has recently announced its partnership with Dr. Nicole Wax of Dr. Wax Orthodontics, increasing the organization's presence in the state of Michigan by nearly double its practice locations. Orthodontic Partners is a National Orthodontic Group Practice that has maintained steady growth this year despite the setbacks the profession has faced due to COVID-19. The organization partners with like-minded doctors to secure the future of the orthodontic profession through collaboration and aggregation of best practices as patient and business demands continue to increase.

Chip Hurlburt, CEO of Orthodontic Partners, noted: "We look forward to supporting Dr. Wax in serving her community through exceptional orthodontic treatment. Her joining Orthodontic Partners is a perfect fit for our organization as her practice's existing culture complements our mission to maintain the orthodontic profession through constant development and improvement. We continue to seek partner doctors to join our team as we remain poised to maintain our current growth."

Dr. Wax joins Orthodontic Partners after building a successful practice with three locations in Flushing, Linden, and Highland, Michigan. She looks forward to the partnership, noting: "We are very excited to have a network of people within the Orthodontic Partners organization that are as focused and eager for the growth we have planned for Dr. Wax Orthodontics. By combining the Wax team with the Orthodontic Partners team, we know that our organization will continue to be stronger than ever. We are excited for this partnership."

Orthodontic Partners grows its practices while carefully maintaining the clinical integrity and local culture that established them. A national group of orthodontists, the organization now operates across Arizona, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri. Orthodontic Partners prides itself on allowing its partnering doctors full clinical autonomy and the ability to keep their brand identity, while supporting each practice with a service center that aids in accounting, revenue management, human resources, reporting, marketing, operations, and other business functions to meet the constantly evolving demand for patient-focused orthodontic care.

About Orthodontic Partners: Founded by some of the nation's leading orthodontists, Orthodontic Partners is an innovative National Orthodontic Group Practice created by orthodontists, for orthodontists. The organization seeks to partner with orthodontists nationally to provide innovative orthodontic care through affiliated practices in Arizona, Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Missouri. For more information, visit www.orthodonticpartners.com.

