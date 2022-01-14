Zinier Partners with Blitzz, Adds Video Support to Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across industries, field service techs are retiring , often putting field service work in the hands of less-experienced professionals. Nearly half of field service companies say they’re struggling to find quality technicians and drivers to meet business goals.



To help field service technicians work smarter and more efficiently, today Zinier , a leader in low-code field service automation, announces its partnership with Blitzz , a platform for live, remote video support and inspection. The partnership adds video support capabilities to Zinier’s AI-powered platform.

“Blitzz video inspection capabilities enable our clients to service more customers in less time, and that’s a major benefit – especially in the middle of a nationwide labor shortage,” said Prateek Chakravarty, CEO of Zinier. “Video inspection also helps our customers do their work safely and quickly, often without the need for in-person interaction.”

Zinier is a passionate champion for modernizing the tools technicians use for remote support. As a key feature within the Zinier Productivity Suite, Blitzz’s video capabilities add to Zinier’s track record of innovating to meet the evolving needs and expectations of field technicians. Blitzz video-support technology simplifies the remote support experience for Zinier field technicians, providing four primary benefits:

Easy access: Technicians don’t need to download an app – they simply click a link from their phones and are immediately connected with a supervisor or client.

Improved visibility and communication: Technicians can visually assess issues they no longer need to see in person, leading to shorter call times.

Increased capacity: Experienced technicians can field more calls per day by remotely leveraging their expertise with junior technicians.

Increased efficiency: More calls resolved virtually means a reduced need for trucks to be dispatched. A smaller truck fleet translates into lower spending on gas, maintenance, and other expenses, which can reduce operating and capital expenditures.



“With the dynamics of the workforce in flux and an ongoing global pandemic, the need for video-based remote support is rapidly accelerating,” said Rama Sreenivasan, CEO of Blitzz. “With Blitzz video technology, Zinier’s customers can safely field more calls in less time.”

Video capabilities will be available for Zinier customers in 2022.

About Blitzz

Founded in 2017, Blitzz helps companies save time and money by empowering customer support, field service and sales teams use video and augmented reality to get more done faster and safer. Through its remote video support technology, companies can support customers and their own employees with technical troubleshooting, inspection, audits, insurance claims, maintenance, and customer support – entirely remotely. Blitzz facilitates millions of minutes of video monthly across a range of industries, including telecommunications, automotive, construction, power and utilities, insurance, and more. For more information about Blitzz, visit www.blitzz.co .

About Zinier

Zinier is the one-stop shop for deskless productivity. There are 2.7 billion people working in the field today; our software empowers these workers and their teams to drive the world forward. From tasks, to chat, to video assistance and more, the Zinier Productivity Suite enables both the frontline and back office to experience seamless collaboration, flawless execution, and delight in a job well done. For more information about Zinier, visit zinier.com.

